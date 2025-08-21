Awake NY Air Jordan 5 “Black/Racer Blue” Gets Official Images

The Awake NY Jordan 5 “Black/Racer Blue” has officially surfaced in detailed images, giving a closer look at one of the year’s boldest collaborations. Awake NY reimagines the classic silhouette with a design that balances subtle nods to heritage with a fresh streetwear edge.

The pair comes dressed in a black leather base highlighted by Racer Blue accents and Awake’s signature branding across the lateral side. It’s a combination that feels both timeless and forward-looking. This release continues the growing relationship between Awake NY and Jordan Brand, one that has built anticipation with every new drop.

The “Black/Racer Blue” edition stands out for its sharp contrasts, with icy outsoles, reflective elements, and embroidered details adding to its layered design. The “23” on the heel calls to Jordan’s legacy while Awake’s bold “A” graphic pushes the sneaker into the present.

As the official photos show, the pair doesn’t shy away from mixing performance heritage with cultural relevance. The Jordan 5, first introduced in 1990 and inspired by fighter jets, has always been about attitude on and off the court.

These images capture that same spirit, now reimagined through Awake NY’s lens, bridging basketball tradition with New York street culture in a way few collaborations manage to pull off.

Awake NY Jordan 5 “Black/Racer Blue”

Image via Nike

The Awake NY Jordan 5 “Black Racer Blue” features a smooth black leather upper with contrasting Racer Blue accents throughout. Awake’s oversized “A” logo replaces the standard netting on the lateral side, adding a distinctive touch.

The heel carries the classic embroidered “23” alongside Nike Air branding in bright blue. Reflective silver tongues bring visibility, while speckled blue details on the shark-tooth midsole nod to the original Jordan 5 design.

Icy translucent outsoles complete the look, grounding the sneaker in heritage while giving it a contemporary edge. The result is a striking mix of tradition and streetwear energy.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Awake NY x Air Jordan 5 “Black/Racer Blue” will be released on August 30th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $230 when they are released.

Image via Nike