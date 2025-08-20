Jordan Brand Drops Air Jordan 11 “Gamma” Apparel In December

The Air Jordan 11 “Gamma” apparel capsule is set to release alongside the retro return of the fan-favorite sneaker this holiday season. Jordan Brand crafted the collection to echo the bold look of the shoe, bringing the same mix of heritage and edge into clothing form.

Tees, hoodies, and long-sleeve crews will all drop in the familiar “Black/Gamma Blue/Varsity Maize” palette, making it easy to build full fits around the iconic sneaker. While design details are still under wraps, the graphics are expected to highlight hotline-inspired motifs and reimagined Jumpman branding.

The capsule’s timing is no coincidence, Jordan Brand knows the Air Jordan 11 always commands attention during holiday season. This apparel rollout strengthens the connection between the shoe and the lifestyle moments it inspires.

The Jordan 11 has long stood as one of the most recognizable sneakers in Michael Jordan’s legacy. From his first comeback in 1995 to countless retro drops since. The “Gamma” colorway originally hit in 2013, instantly turning heads with its deep black patent leather and striking accents.

The photos here preview some of the apparel pieces, giving fans a sense of how the collection mirrors the energy of the sneaker itself. This capsule isn’t just about clothing, it’s about honoring one of the most iconic Jordans ever made.

Air Jordan 11 “Gamma” Apparel Capsule

The Air Jordan 11 “Gamma” features a black patent leather mudguard with matching mesh and leather across the upper. Gamma Blue accents appear on the Jumpman logo and midsole detailing, while pops of Varsity Maize hit the tongue branding.

The glossy finish contrasts with the icy outsole, giving the sneaker a bold yet refined presence. Released in 2013, the “Gamma” stood out for breaking away from the Concord’s white base, instead embracing a darker palette.

Its return brings back the same mix of sleek materials and sharp color placement that made it a standout in the Air Jordan 11 lineup.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 11 “Gamma” Apparel Capsule is releasing in December 2025. Also, the retail price of the clothing will be announced closer to when they drop.