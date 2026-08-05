Drake's Next Song Has Been Announced

BY Alexander Cole
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Jan 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Canadian rapper Drake attends the game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks at FTX
Jan 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Canadian rapper Drake attends the game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Drake has been living it up following the success of "ICEMAN," but now, he is ready for a new song with Karol G.

Drake released ICEMAN just two months ago alongside two other albums, HABIBTI and MAID OF HONOUR. These were massive albums for the artist, and ICEMAN remains one of the best-selling projects in the world.

There have been some rumblings that Drake might be looking to drop more music this year. In fact, it was recently revealed that he was spending some time in the studio. This is always a great indicator that an artist is looking to drop. Most would have expected his next song to be released months down the line.

Now, it is being reported that Drake's next song is coming Friday. It should be made clear. This is not Drake's song. It's Karol G's with a Drizzy feature thrown in the mix for good measure. The song is called "AHI" and it is slated to drop on August 7.

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Drake x Karol G

Heading into the release of Drake's ICEMAN project, there were all sorts of rumblings that he might be looking to drop a song with Karol G. The expectation was that the Karol G collab would be on ICEMAN. As it turns out, that is not the case. Instead, it will be a single for Karol G's upcoming album.

The timing of this makes sense. As we reported last week, Drake was spotted at a Karol G show in Toronto. He was having himself an incredible time. It remains clear that his relationship with Karol G is a strong one, so a collaboration is only natural.

Now, fans will simply have to be patient to hear what Drake has in store. His recent string of collaborations have been solid, and this one should prove to be no different.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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