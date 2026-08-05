Drake's Next Song Has Been Announced

Drake released ICEMAN just two months ago alongside two other albums, HABIBTI and MAID OF HONOUR. These were massive albums for the artist, and ICEMAN remains one of the best-selling projects in the world.

There have been some rumblings that Drake might be looking to drop more music this year. In fact, it was recently revealed that he was spending some time in the studio. This is always a great indicator that an artist is looking to drop. Most would have expected his next song to be released months down the line.

Now, it is being reported that Drake's next song is coming Friday. It should be made clear. This is not Drake's song. It's Karol G's with a Drizzy feature thrown in the mix for good measure. The song is called "AHI" and it is slated to drop on August 7.

Drake x Karol G

Heading into the release of Drake's ICEMAN project, there were all sorts of rumblings that he might be looking to drop a song with Karol G. The expectation was that the Karol G collab would be on ICEMAN. As it turns out, that is not the case. Instead, it will be a single for Karol G's upcoming album.

The timing of this makes sense. As we reported last week, Drake was spotted at a Karol G show in Toronto. He was having himself an incredible time. It remains clear that his relationship with Karol G is a strong one, so a collaboration is only natural.