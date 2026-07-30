Drake Looked Absolutely Giddy At Karol G's Toronto Show

BY Alexander Cole
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NBA: Preseason-Chicago Bulls at Toronto Raptors
Oct 9, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Drake holds a camera before an NBA game between the Chicago Bulls and Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports
Drake was in Toronto on Wednesday night to take in Karol G's most recent show, which had a sold out crowd.

Drake has been having himself a Summer to remember in the aftermath of the release of his latest album, ICEMAN. As it stands, Drizzy is breaking all kinds of records, whether it be through Spotify or Apple Music.

Meanwhile, his album is outselling projects that just came out. It goes to show that regardless of what's happened, Drake maintains one of the most dedicated fan bases in not just rap, but music as a whole.

After spending some time in Turks & Caicos and even Houston, it appears as though Drake has opted to spend some time in Toronto, as well. Toronto is his hometown, and on Wednesday night, he popped up at Karol G's concert in the Six.

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Drake Pops Out For Karol G

In the footage above, Drake looked giddy while being filmed inside the VIP section. This section was off to the right of the stage. It was here that Drake could see the entirety of the crowd, as well as Karol G's set.

Karol G is someone with whom Drake reportedly has collaborated. However, nothing has officially been released. In the lead-up to ICEMAN, there were rumblings that Karol G could make an appearance with a couple of features, but that turned out not to be the case.

That said, Drake's presence at the show just goes to show how much respect he has for the artist. One can deduce from all of this that perhaps a future collaboration isn't so far-fetched.

Either way, Drake is making himself seen in Toronto. Two years ago, this would have been unfathomable. The tides turn fast, and Drake is living proof.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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