Drake Looked Absolutely Giddy At Karol G's Toronto Show

Drake has been having himself a Summer to remember in the aftermath of the release of his latest album, ICEMAN. As it stands, Drizzy is breaking all kinds of records, whether it be through Spotify or Apple Music.

Meanwhile, his album is outselling projects that just came out. It goes to show that regardless of what's happened, Drake maintains one of the most dedicated fan bases in not just rap, but music as a whole.

After spending some time in Turks & Caicos and even Houston, it appears as though Drake has opted to spend some time in Toronto, as well. Toronto is his hometown, and on Wednesday night, he popped up at Karol G's concert in the Six.

Drake Pops Out For Karol G

In the footage above, Drake looked giddy while being filmed inside the VIP section. This section was off to the right of the stage. It was here that Drake could see the entirety of the crowd, as well as Karol G's set.

Karol G is someone with whom Drake reportedly has collaborated. However, nothing has officially been released. In the lead-up to ICEMAN, there were rumblings that Karol G could make an appearance with a couple of features, but that turned out not to be the case.

That said, Drake's presence at the show just goes to show how much respect he has for the artist. One can deduce from all of this that perhaps a future collaboration isn't so far-fetched.