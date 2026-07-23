Drake Breaks His Own Record On Apple Music Thanks To "ICEMAN"

Drake has been one of the biggest artists in the world for over a decade now. Although that did not stop people from doubting him when he announced the release of ICEMAN. In the end, the artist exceeded expectations with a triple-album release and some Summer anthems.

Songs like "Shabang," "Janice STFU," and "Burning Bridges" have been monstrous successes over the past couple of months. It is clear that these songs are going to have longevity, and it is further proof that Drake is an unstoppable force.

With the album proving to be a major success, it should come as no surprise that ICEMAN has been a success on streaming services. Every single week, it feels like a new record is being broken. Today, Drake hit a new milestone, this time on Apple Music.

According to Kurrco, ICEMAN has spent 46 days at number one on the charts. As far as hip-hop is concerned, this is a record. The previous record was 44 days, which was held by Certified Lover Boy and For All The Dogs.

Drake Continues To Break New Ground

Had it not been for DONDA, Drake probably could have earned more days with Certified Lover Boy. Meanwhile, For All The Dogs didn't really have a sustained hit outside of "First Person Shooter." It seems clear to us that ICEMAN still has lots of runway left to stay at number one.