Drake Breaks His Own Record On Apple Music Thanks To "ICEMAN"

BY Alexander Cole
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Feb 1, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Canadian recording artist Drake watches the play during the fourth quarter between the Miami Heat and the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
Drake has numerous hits on his new album, "ICEMAN," and that is being reflected in the streaming numbers on Apple Music.

Drake has been one of the biggest artists in the world for over a decade now. Although that did not stop people from doubting him when he announced the release of ICEMAN. In the end, the artist exceeded expectations with a triple-album release and some Summer anthems.

Songs like "Shabang," "Janice STFU," and "Burning Bridges" have been monstrous successes over the past couple of months. It is clear that these songs are going to have longevity, and it is further proof that Drake is an unstoppable force.

With the album proving to be a major success, it should come as no surprise that ICEMAN has been a success on streaming services. Every single week, it feels like a new record is being broken. Today, Drake hit a new milestone, this time on Apple Music.

According to Kurrco, ICEMAN has spent 46 days at number one on the charts. As far as hip-hop is concerned, this is a record. The previous record was 44 days, which was held by Certified Lover Boy and For All The Dogs.

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Drake Continues To Break New Ground

Had it not been for DONDA, Drake probably could have earned more days with Certified Lover Boy. Meanwhile, For All The Dogs didn't really have a sustained hit outside of "First Person Shooter." It seems clear to us that ICEMAN still has lots of runway left to stay at number one.

Drake doesn't appear to be done just yet. There are some rumblings that he could be looking to drop more new music before the year is over. Fans shouldn't get too greedy, however. He has dropped over 40 songs this year, which is more than enough to tide you over for a while.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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