Karol G
- MusicKarol G Net Worth 2024: What Is The Reggaeton Star Worth?Discover Karol G's net worth, tracing her career, accolades, and lucrative ventures.By Rain Adams
- MusicNicki Minaj Corrects Fan Over "Lie" About Karol G "Tusa" CollabSomeone suggested that another artist passed on the track before it landed on Minaj's desk, revisiting an age-old Cardi B rumor.By Erika Marie
- MusicNicki Minaj Nabs 6 Billboard Latin Music Awards Nods For Karol G CollabTheir 2019 hit "Tusa" collaboration peaked at the No. 1 position on the charts.By Erika Marie
- MusicYG, Dua Lipa, & More Headline YouTube's "Hello 2021" New Year's Eve Special: Watch NowHello 2021, goodbye 2020!By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicKarol G Tests Positive For COVID-19: ReportLatin reggaeton star Karol G has contracted coronavirus.By Aron A.