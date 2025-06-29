Selena Gomez Surprised The Culture Revealing Ice Cube As Her First Celebrity Crush

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 506 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 02: Selena Gomez attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)
Singer Ed Sheern recently revealed that Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco sent out wedding invitation back in May.

Today, actress Selena Gomez is engaged to popular producer Benny Blanco; however, she went viral over the week for revealing that she had a childhood crush on the iconic entertainer Ice Cube

During an episode of Complex’s GOAT Talk, Gomez revealed the “Today Was A Good Day” hitmaker was her first celebrity crush. It surprised most, as her fans expected her answer to include a pop star or actor. Selena’s confession added charm to her relatable image and set social media buzzing.

Selena remembered being five years old when you fell for the Friday creator. Talking to Karol G, she admitted, “My first crush was Ice Cube. I thought he would protect me.” 

Karol G would agree with Gomez, saying, “My God. But he’s… amazing.” 

Selena’s story painted an endearing picture of childhood innocence and admiration. The answer would spread across social media and news outlets like wildfire. 

MORE: Selena Gomez Ripped By Fans For Watching Knicks Game At Beyonce Concert

Selena Gomez & Ice Cube

Selena Gomez’s revelation also unearthed her deep love for hip-hop. She spoke fondly of Eminem, crediting her father’s work as a DJ for introducing her to his music. “My dad was a DJ, and I’d get excited whenever he played Eminem,” she said. 

Those early moments helped shape Selena’s lifelong passion for music. The confession sparked playful reactions online. Fans reminisced about their own childhood crushes, while some marveled at young Selena’s unexpected pick. 

One person joked, “Selena just say you wanted to put your back into it,” quoting Ice Cube’s lyrics. 

Others noted the resemblance between The Weeknd and Cube, adding humor to the conversation. A few even shared their first crushes, from Paul Walker to Ice Cube’s son, showing how nostalgia connects people.

Selena’s candid reflection reminded fans why she remains so beloved. Her openness about childhood feelings brought out warmth and laughter, proving that even global stars have stories that make them feel familiar. In sharing this small piece of her past, she strengthened her bond with listeners and underscored the humanity behind the fame.

MORE: Selena Gomez Mocked By Fans For Crying Over Deportation Raids

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
ENTERTAINMENT-US-BILLBOARD-MUSIC-WOMEN TV Selena Gomez Kidney Donor Throws Shade At Her In Video 5.2K
Billboard Women In Music 2017 - Arrivals Relationships Selena Gomez Kidney Donor Angry She Still Drinks 3.5K
Lakers vs Heat at Crypto.com Arena Relationships Benny Blanco & Selena Gomez Relationship Timeline 1364
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - March 29, 2023 Music Selena Gomez Clarifies If New Song Is About The Weeknd 1374