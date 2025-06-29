Today, actress Selena Gomez is engaged to popular producer Benny Blanco; however, she went viral over the week for revealing that she had a childhood crush on the iconic entertainer Ice Cube.

During an episode of Complex’s GOAT Talk, Gomez revealed the “Today Was A Good Day” hitmaker was her first celebrity crush. It surprised most, as her fans expected her answer to include a pop star or actor. Selena’s confession added charm to her relatable image and set social media buzzing.

Selena remembered being five years old when you fell for the Friday creator. Talking to Karol G, she admitted, “My first crush was Ice Cube. I thought he would protect me.”

Karol G would agree with Gomez, saying, “My God. But he’s… amazing.”

Selena’s story painted an endearing picture of childhood innocence and admiration. The answer would spread across social media and news outlets like wildfire.

Selena Gomez & Ice Cube

Selena Gomez’s revelation also unearthed her deep love for hip-hop. She spoke fondly of Eminem, crediting her father’s work as a DJ for introducing her to his music. “My dad was a DJ, and I’d get excited whenever he played Eminem,” she said.

Those early moments helped shape Selena’s lifelong passion for music. The confession sparked playful reactions online. Fans reminisced about their own childhood crushes, while some marveled at young Selena’s unexpected pick.

One person joked, “Selena just say you wanted to put your back into it,” quoting Ice Cube’s lyrics.

Others noted the resemblance between The Weeknd and Cube, adding humor to the conversation. A few even shared their first crushes, from Paul Walker to Ice Cube’s son, showing how nostalgia connects people.