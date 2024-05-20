Benny Blanco & Selena Gomez Relationship Timeline

Selena Gomez's love life has been a constant source of public fascination. After high-profile relationships with big names like Justin Bieber and Nick Jonas, all eyes are on her latest flame — successful Music producer Benny Blanco. However, this isn't your typical Hollywood romance. The seeds were sown years ago, first starting with Benny lending his production magic to Selena's music. Although the Nickelodeon star and Benny remained platonic for a few years, they eventually fell in love. Since the beginning of their beautiful love story, it's been all about making sweet and unforgettable memories for Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez. Let's delve into the lovebirds' relationship timeline, uncovering the heartwarming moments and subtle hints that paint a perfect picture of their journey — from professional colleagues to social media sweethearts.

October 2015: Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco Collab For The First Time

Over the years, Benny has built a reputation as a sought-after pop producer, helping to create big hits like Kesha's "TikTok" and Katy Perry's "Teenage Dream." In 2015, Selena joined the list of celebrities to have collaborated with Benny. The 36-year-old helped produce "Same Old Love" (Co-written by Charlie XCX and Ross Golan) and "Kill 'Em With Kindness." Both songs were released as singles on Selena's second solo album, Revival. Although the Wizards of Waverly Place actress was still heavily associated with Justin Bieber at the time, her collaboration with Benny saw the beginning of an amazing journey.

February 2019: Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco Collaborate On "I Can't Get Enough"

Three years after his first collaboration with Selena, Benny began making his own music in 2018. In 2019, he released his standalone single, "I Can't Get Enough," featuring Selena, Tainy, and J Balvin, who all appeared in the music video. The actress sang the lead vocal in English, J Balvin sang his verse in Spanish, while Tainy co-produced the track. Pictures from the set, shared on Benny's Instagram page for promotional purposes, showed him and Selena cuddling.

November 2023: Dating Rumors About Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco Emerge

Rumors that Selena and Benny were a couple began making the rounds in November 2023 after she promoted the producer's cookbook, Open Wide. Taking to her Instagram Story, Selena referred to Benny as "one of her favs." The Hollywood star also commented "Finally" after Benny posted about the book on his page. A few days after the promotion, the rumors heightened after Selena's mom, Mandy Teefy, followed Benny on Instagram.

December 2023: Selena Gomez Confirms Her Relationship With Benny Blanco

Selena confirmed her romance with the highly successful Benny on her Instagram Story on Dec. 7, 2023. The singer posted a black and white photo that showed her resting on her man's chest. In another slide, she shared a snap of herself wearing a letter B ring on her ring finger. After the news of the couple's relationship became official, some fans were displeased and disappointed. However, Selena jumped to Benny's defense while replying to various negative reactions. She revealed he was the best thing that happened to her. Selena also urged fans to be happy for her as it was her happiest.

January 2024: Selena & Benny Make Public Appearances As A Couple

On Jan. 3, 2024, Selena and Benny were spotted in public as a couple for the first time. The pair were spotted having a PDA-packed date while watching the NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat at Crypto.com Arena. Four days later, the couple turned heads at the Golden Globes, where Selena Gomez was nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy for Only Murders in the Building. After the ceremony, Selena shared behind-the-scenes photos from the night, one of which showed her and Benny sharing a kiss.

Mar. 8, 2024: Selena Gushes About Benny On His Birthday

Benny clocked 36 on Mar. 8, 2024, and Selena celebrated her man with a lovely tribute. Taking to Instagram, she shared a carousel of PDA-filled photos, which showed the couple kissing, lying down, posing in a photo booth, and enjoying date nights. In the caption, the singer wrote, "Happy birthday baby! Your emotional endurance, positive disposition, unbelievable talent (that blows me away), undeniable humor and loving, kind heart absolutely kill me. I love you @itsbennyblanco 🎂🥺."

April 2024: Benny Sheds Light On Him & Selena's Love Story

On April 25, 2024, Benny had a candid interview with the Wall Street Journal, where he opened up about his relationship with Selena. During the chat, he revealed he first realized he had feelings for Selena when they were in a recording session together. "I was the last one to know. It's crazy how your partner could just be sitting there the whole time, right in front of your eyes, and you don't even notice, and then you have that clueless moment where you're like, 'Wait, I'm in love,'" Benny said. After realizing he was in love, Benny confessed his feelings to Selena, and the rest is history. The couple is reportedly looking to have kids and spend their lifetime with each other. Hopefully, they will have more beautiful memories to share with each other.

