Selena Gomez Mocked By Fans For Crying Over Deportation Raids

Selena Gomez is a social media phenomenon. She has the fourth-most followed account on Instagram, after two footballers and the official Instagram account. Which makes her the most followed singer, actor and all around entertainer. Unfortunately, Selena Gomez's exposure can oftentimes backfire. She got on Instagram to air out her frustration with the Trump administration and the deportation raids green lit by the current President. Gomez cried as a result of the raids, and people were quick to call out her antics for being self-centered.

Selena Gomez made it clear that she felt for her people in a since-deleted post. The actress, who is the daughter of Mexican immigrants, was overwhelmed by the mass deportations that are set to occur in the new year. "I'm sorry," she said in between sobs. "All my people are getting attacked, the children. I don’t understand. I’m so sorry, I wish I could do something but I can’t." Despite claiming that she cannot help, Selena Gomez vowed to find a way to be helpful. "I don't know what to do," she said. "I'll try everything, I promise." The sentiment was positive, but many were quick to question the authenticity of Gomez's very emotional showcase.

Selena Gomez Criticized Fans' Lack Of "Empathy"

Some claimed she was making a very real national issue about herself. Others felt she was taking a grave topic and using it to boost her standing with Mexican fans. It is also worth noting that Selena Gomez's reputation with Mexican audiences is not sterling at the moment. She is one of the stars of the musical Emilia Perez, which has been nominated for 13 Oscars despite criticism for its depiction of Mexican culture. Selena Gomez, in particular, was singled out for her inability to speak Spanish convincingly.

The widespread criticisms made their way back to Gomez. She deleted the emotional Instagram post. She then posted text over a black screen. The actress was clearly frustrated by the mockery she had been subjected to. She criticized users for their inability to be empathetic to her, the same way she is trying to be empathetic to deportation victims. "Apparently it’s not ok to show empathy for people," she wrote. Obviously, the actress' intention did not come to fruition.