Nov 1, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Rapper Ice Cube performs during the teams World Series Championship Celebration at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Ice Cube revealed that he had celebrity crushes of his own growing up during an episode of the "3’s and Ones" podcast.

Ice Cube has responded to Selena Gomez admitting that he was her first celebrity crush during an interview with Karol G for Complex’s GOAT Talk. “My first crush was Ice Cube. I thought he would protect me," she said on the show.

Addressing the comment during an interview on the 3’s and Ones podcast, Cube said: “A lot of ‘em like me, homie. What? What’s up? I heard this years ago. Look, I had my crushes too growing up.” He then referenced Vanity from Prince’s girl group, Vanity 6, while adding, "I had about four [crushes]."

When The Shade Room shared Gomez's admission on Instagram, fans had mixed reactions. "Ice cube is handsome and he’s always given protector energy. I get this!" one top comment read. Another user wrote: "Naw Ice cube was cute tho. He got a good balance of hood and good boy."

Ice Cube "Truth to Power: 4 Decades of Attitude Tour"

Ice Cube's appearance on the 3’s and Ones podcast comes as he's set to embark on his first tour in 20 years in September. The Truth to Power: 4 Decades of Attitude Tour will kick off in Brooklyn on September 4th at the Barclays Center. He has lined up shows in Baltimore, Atlanta, Toronto, his hometown of Los Angeles, and more.

“Truth to Power is more than a tour — it’s a 40-year celebration,” Cube said in a statement in April, according to Billboard. “The world needs truth. The people need power. And that’s what my music brings. It’s gonna be next level to go from city to city with a major production unlike anything I’ve ever done before.”

Before the tour announcement, Cube put out his 11th studio album, Man Down, last November. It featured collaborations with B-Real, E-40, IshaDon, J-Dee, K-Major, Kurupt, Mike Epps, October London, Snoop Dogg, Too Short, and Xzibit. The project debuted at number 48 on the Billboard 200.

