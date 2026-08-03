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New Drake Music
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Drake Spotted Recording New Music As "ICEMAN" Continues To Dominate The Charts
Drake has been having lots of success thanks to "ICEMAN," and now, the artist is looking to make new music.
By
Alexander Cole
August 03, 2026