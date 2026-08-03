Overall, Drake is someone with a dedicated fanbase. Regardless of what's happened to him in past beefs, the fans are still there to pledge their allegiance. As it turns out, Drizzy might be looking to reward this loyalty with even more new music.

In a new photo posted to social media, Drake could be seen sitting in a big chair in front of the TV, with a microphone in front of his mouth. He was scrolling on his phone, although perhaps he was simply writing down some lyrics.

Drake Is Back In The Studio...Sort Of

This kind of visual should give fans lots of hope, going forward. It makes it appear as though the artist is trying to get his creative juices flowing again, so that, presumably, he can deliver another drop.

Some feel as though Scary Hours 4 could be on the horizon. Others have suggested that Drake is already working on his next full-length project. Drake has yet to confirm any of this. Instead, fans have had to work with nothing but conjecture.

However, that has always been the case with the famous artist. Fans have always tried to read into his every move. When you have a microphone set up in front of your face, it's hard not to assume what is coming next.