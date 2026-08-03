Drake Spotted Recording New Music As "ICEMAN" Continues To Dominate The Charts

BY Alexander Cole
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NBA: Philadelphia 76ers at Toronto Raptors
Nov 25, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Drake gestures as he talks to players on the Philadelphia 76ers bench (not shown) after a Toronto Raptors scoring play in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
Drake has been having lots of success thanks to "ICEMAN," and now, the artist is looking to make new music.

Drake remains one of the biggest artists in the entire world, and fans are always interested in whatever he's got going on. Recently, he dropped off three albums, including the chart-topping ICEMAN. It is an album that continues to outsell new releases, despite being 10 weeks old.

Overall, Drake is someone with a dedicated fanbase. Regardless of what's happened to him in past beefs, the fans are still there to pledge their allegiance. As it turns out, Drizzy might be looking to reward this loyalty with even more new music.

In a new photo posted to social media, Drake could be seen sitting in a big chair in front of the TV, with a microphone in front of his mouth. He was scrolling on his phone, although perhaps he was simply writing down some lyrics.

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Drake Is Back In The Studio...Sort Of

This kind of visual should give fans lots of hope, going forward. It makes it appear as though the artist is trying to get his creative juices flowing again, so that, presumably, he can deliver another drop.

Some feel as though Scary Hours 4 could be on the horizon. Others have suggested that Drake is already working on his next full-length project. Drake has yet to confirm any of this. Instead, fans have had to work with nothing but conjecture.

However, that has always been the case with the famous artist. Fans have always tried to read into his every move. When you have a microphone set up in front of your face, it's hard not to assume what is coming next.

Whether or not Drake will move his recordings into a real studio remains to be seen.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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