Barack Obama Adds Drake, Vince Staples, Doechii, And SZA To His Summer Playlist

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
President Barack Obama talked about the nation's housing recovery and unveiled a new plan to boost homeownership during a speech
President Barack Obama talked about the nation's housing recovery and unveiled a new plan to boost homeownership during a speech at Central High School on Jan. 8, 2015, in Phoenix. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Every single year, Barack Obama delivers his very own Summer Playlist, and this year, we got a glimpse into what he's been listening to.

Former President Barack Obama has pretty great taste when it comes to literature and music. We know this because he is sharing his tastes every single year. In fact, he likes to do seasonal check-ins, and today, we got to see what he has been listening to this Summer.

As you will see from his list, President Obama's tastes are varied. He loves hip-hop, R&B, funk, classic rock, pop, and everything in between. That said, some of the names that appear on the list should not be all that surprising. Other entries, however, may just end up piquing your interest.

Below, you will find artists like Drake, Future, and Molly Santana with "Ran To Atlanta," and even Vince Staples with "White Flag." Doechii, SZA, Noah Kahan, The Strokes, Kelela, Earth, Wind, & Fire, The Police, David Bowie, and A Tribe Called Quest are some of the other artists on this illustrious list.

Read More: 38 Spesh Chose Violence: Breaking Down His Beef With Jadakiss, Jim Jones & Fat Joe

Barack Obama Summer Playlist 2026

While President Obama may not be in the artist discovery game, there is no denying that he has come through with some pretty cool choices over the years. His choices for this Summer are certainly pretty great, and you have to commend him for keeping up the tradition.

With certain Presidents, artists have been shy about having their music associated with the Commander in Chief. We see this all the time with Donald Trump, who constantly plays big songs, only for the artists to turn around and tell him to knock it off.

However, with President Obama, there is a reverence and respect that goes both ways.

Read More: Rick Ross’s Greatest Strength Becomes His Achilles Heel On "Set In Stone"

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
Canada v United States Music Barack Obama's Summer Playlist Excludes Drake And Kendrick Lamar
Obama Foundation's Democracy Forum Held In Chicago Music Barack Obama Reveals His Favorite Songs Of 2023
Obama Strolls Through Barcelona Pop Culture Barack Obama Shares His Star-Studded Playlist For 2023
President Obama Departs White House En Route To Florida To Campaign For Hillary Clinton Music Barack Obama's 2023 Summer Playlist: 7 Standout Tracks
Comments 1