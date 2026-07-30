Barack Obama Adds Drake, Vince Staples, Doechii, And SZA To His Summer Playlist

Former President Barack Obama has pretty great taste when it comes to literature and music. We know this because he is sharing his tastes every single year. In fact, he likes to do seasonal check-ins, and today, we got to see what he has been listening to this Summer.

As you will see from his list, President Obama's tastes are varied. He loves hip-hop, R&B, funk, classic rock, pop, and everything in between. That said, some of the names that appear on the list should not be all that surprising. Other entries, however, may just end up piquing your interest.

Below, you will find artists like Drake, Future, and Molly Santana with "Ran To Atlanta," and even Vince Staples with "White Flag." Doechii, SZA, Noah Kahan, The Strokes, Kelela, Earth, Wind, & Fire, The Police, David Bowie, and A Tribe Called Quest are some of the other artists on this illustrious list.

Barack Obama Summer Playlist 2026

While President Obama may not be in the artist discovery game, there is no denying that he has come through with some pretty cool choices over the years. His choices for this Summer are certainly pretty great, and you have to commend him for keeping up the tradition.

With certain Presidents, artists have been shy about having their music associated with the Commander in Chief. We see this all the time with Donald Trump, who constantly plays big songs, only for the artists to turn around and tell him to knock it off.