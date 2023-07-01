Barack Obama’s 2023 Summer Playlist: 7 Standout Tracks

Last week, Barack Obama unveiled his 2023 summer playlist, featuring a wide-ranging selection of songs he has been listening to. “A mix of old and new,” the former president’s playlist is filled with new talent and timeless classics spanning multiple genres. His taste includes so many music styles that people question whether or not he makes the playlists himself. Obama’s summer playlist contains songs from iconic bands like The Rolling Stones and Pearl Jam, as well as classic soul records from Aretha Franklin, Marvin Gaye, Otis Redding, and Stevie Wonder. With an assortment of all-time favorites, the playlist also adds recent songs from Luke Combs, Janelle Monáe, Ayra Starr, and Peso Pluma.

Throughout his time in the political spotlight, the former Commander in Chief has embraced hip hop. He has referenced JAY-Z and Jeezy in his speeches, debated the better rapper between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, and invited a host of hip hop artists to the White House in 2016. He even named Lamar’s “How Much a Dollar Cost” his favorite song of 2015. Today, we look at seven standout tracks from his latest curation. These selections focus on the hip hop and R&B artists featured on Obama’s summer playlist and are not ranked in any particular order.

J Hus feat. Drake – “Who Told You” (2023)

One of the most recently released tracks on Barack Obama’s 2023 summer playlist comes from J Hus. The U.K. rap legend and Afroswing pioneer released his third studio album, Beautiful and Brutal Yard, earlier this month. One of the album’s lead singles, “Who Told You,” marks the first collaboration between J Hus and Drake. The rap superstar had shown his affinity for the U.K. in the past, bringing out J Hus in London in 2019 just after his release from prison. “Who Told You” is a strong contender for Song of the Summer. Over a lively instrumental, J Hus displays his effortless charisma while Drake provides catchy melodies.

SZA – “Snooze” (2022)

SZA’s “Snooze” is one of the smoothest highlights from her massively successful SOS album. The dreamlike instrumental and soothing vocals from SZA make for a perfect soundtrack for a hot summer day. “Snooze” is not the first time SZA has been included on Barack Obama’s summer playlist. “Good Days” previously made his list back in 2021. This year, she once again responded to her inclusion in Obama’s coveted collection.

Many of hip hop’s best summer anthems come from the west coast, and the inclusion of “California Love” on Obama’s summer playlist makes sense. The anthem from 2Pac, Dr. Dre, and Roger Troutman is an all-time rap classic consisting of one of Dr. Dre’s best beats. The killer instrumental, tough verses from 2Pac and Dr. Dre, and talk box vocals from Troutman, make a thrilling ode to the Golden State. The song has stood the test of time, remaining one of the most exciting songs to ever come from the west coast hip hop scene.

Jorja Smith – “Try Me” (2023)

Earlier this year, Jorja Smith came back with “Try Me,” the first glimpse of her upcoming second studio album. The epic R&B song comes from Smith’s Falling or Flying, released September 29. Jorja pours her heart out over the instrumental’s thumping rhythm. The song is complimented by a visually stunning music video. “Try Me” is certainly a stand-out choice from Obama’s list, considering that it is significantly more emotionally vulnerable than Smith’s other new single, the fun and fast-paced “Little Things.”

Burna Boy feat. 21 Savage – “Sittin’ On Top Of The World” (2023)

Burna Boy took over last summer with “Last Last,” which made Barack Obama’s 2022 summer playlist. The Nigerian superstar’s latest hit single, “Sittin on Top of the World,” has made this year’s summer playlist. Specifically, the former president selected the remix featuring 21 Savage. The Atlanta-based rapper’s appearance adds a hip hop element to a song already rooted in ’90s rap and R&B. “Sittin on Top of the World” notably samples the 1998 single from Brandy and Mase: “Top of the World.” Burna Boy’s unique twist on the sample makes the song his own.

Nas – “The World Is Yours” (1994)

Barack Obama’s summer playlist features a song from Nas’s iconic debut album, Illmatic. “The World is Yours” is an all-time classic hip hop song and one of the most significant moments on the Illmatic tracklist. The gorgeous Pete Rock-produced instrumental is quintessentially ‘90s east coast hip hop, and its chorus is among the most recognizable of that era. While Nas consistently releases albums, “The World is Yours” stands firm as one of his most enjoyable songs.

Ice Spice is one of hip hop’s latest breakout stars. The Bronx, New York native has been taking over the charts and social media with viral hits since last year. She emerged on the scene with “Munch (Feelin’ U)” and has continued to grow in popularity this year. Appearing on Barack Obama’s summer playlist is “Princess Diana,” her first of two collaborations with Nicki Minaj this year. The song sees Ice Spice channeling her signature flow with the help of a major cosign from Minaj. “Princess Diana” is one of the biggest hip hop tracks of 2023 so far, so it is a no-brainer that it would make one of the most prolific annual curations in Obama’s summer playlist.

[via]