Barack Obama Reveals His Favorite Songs Of 2023

At this point, everybody knows that former president Barack Obama is a big music fan. He's been sharing a summer playlist every year for quite a while now and they often have quite an interesting blend of tastes. This year's summer playlist featured plenty of hip-hop representation. J Hus and Drake's "Who Told You," Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj's "Princess Diana," and Dr. Dre and 2pac's "California Love" headline the rap songs included. 21 Savage, Babyface Ray, and Nas also appear on songs from the playlist. That's in addition to mega-stars from other genres like SZA, Luke Combs, Peso Pluma, Janelle Monae, Burna Boy, and many more.

Now, Barack Obama has shared yet another playlist, this time revealing some of his favorite music of the entire year. Songs from Burna Boy, 21 Savage, and Peso Pluma that appeared on the summer playlist are once again included here. It also features Megan Thee Stallion's newest single "Cobra." The former president has also been listening to Beyonce and Kendrick Lamar's high-profile team up on the "AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM" remix. As usual the full list includes a variety of other tracks from different genres. Check out the full selection of hits below.

Read More: Man Tried To Blow Up Barack Obama's House & Was Arrested, Had Jan. 6 Warrants

Barack Obama's Favorite Songs Of 2023

Elsewhere on Obama's list are some of the biggest songs of the year. It includes Zach Bryan and Kacey Musgraves "I Remember Everything" one of the biggest country songs of the year which debuted at number one on the Hot 100. It also features Karol G and Shakira's high-profile Latin trap crossover "TQG." There's also a number of breakthrough hit songs from new artists like Tyla's "Water," Victoria Monet's "On My Mama," and Teddy Swims' "Lose Control."

In years past, many fans have wondered whether Obama actually listens to the music on his playlists or not. Because of the variety of styles include, many are skeptical about whether Obama himself actually assembles the playlists. What do you think of Barack Obama's selections for his favorite songs of 2023? Let us know which of his choices is your favorite in the comment section below.

Read More: Barack Obama Addresses "Complexity" Of Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

[Via]