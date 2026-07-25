Drake Seemingly Teases "ICEMAN" Tour Amid Intense Demand

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Drake Teases ICEMAN Tour
Apr 7, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse (left) talks with recording artist Drake (right) before the game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Drake has been experiencing a lot of success with the "ICEMAN" era, and a nighttime outing held his most significant tour tease yet.

Drake is often on social media and in nightclub settings, but he doesn't let himself reveal too much info in the public eye. At least, until whatever he has to announce is ready to go. Hopefully Drizzy's recent nighttime outing, during which a friend of his teased an ICEMAN tour, is a promising indication that we'll get an announcement soon.

In a clip caught by Yk on Twitter, the Toronto superstar is onstage at a club when a friend of his said the following: "Tour coming soon, don't worry about it. We gon' talk about it." In response, the OVO mogul started to laugh affirmatively.

While this is barely a tease and par the course when it comes to vague promises, it already energized fans who have been begging for a concert run. Also, this comes amid a lot of sustained success for ICEMAN, so the momentum behind this triple-album era is still strong.

As such, many folks expect this trek to take place in 2027, or maybe towards the tail end of this year. However, for the latter case to happen, we would need an announcement pretty soon. No matter what, it'll probably end up being one of the most successful tours of the 6ix God's career, and in hip-hop at large.

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Drake's ICEMAN Tour Tease

There have been other teases possibly pointing to Drake's ICEMAN tour, although they are months old at this point. Some fans took special note of the "Freeze The World" hoodies some of his crew wore during music video shoots. That's as good of a title for a world tour as folks can get.

But again, all of this is speculative at press time. Die-hards just hope they get an official announcement soon.

It would mark the next step in Drake "proving himself right" about the last two years, as he recently claimed in an Instagram post. There's been a lot of turbulence in his path following the Kendrick Lamar battle, but this ICEMAN era continues to prove itself as a triumphant return to form. A wildly successful concert trek would be the cherry on top of this run.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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