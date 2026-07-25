Drake Seemingly Teases "ICEMAN" Tour Amid Intense Demand

Drake is often on social media and in nightclub settings, but he doesn't let himself reveal too much info in the public eye. At least, until whatever he has to announce is ready to go. Hopefully Drizzy's recent nighttime outing, during which a friend of his teased an ICEMAN tour, is a promising indication that we'll get an announcement soon.

In a clip caught by Yk on Twitter, the Toronto superstar is onstage at a club when a friend of his said the following: "Tour coming soon, don't worry about it. We gon' talk about it." In response, the OVO mogul started to laugh affirmatively.

While this is barely a tease and par the course when it comes to vague promises, it already energized fans who have been begging for a concert run. Also, this comes amid a lot of sustained success for ICEMAN, so the momentum behind this triple-album era is still strong.

As such, many folks expect this trek to take place in 2027, or maybe towards the tail end of this year. However, for the latter case to happen, we would need an announcement pretty soon. No matter what, it'll probably end up being one of the most successful tours of the 6ix God's career, and in hip-hop at large.

Drake's ICEMAN Tour Tease

There have been other teases possibly pointing to Drake's ICEMAN tour, although they are months old at this point. Some fans took special note of the "Freeze The World" hoodies some of his crew wore during music video shoots. That's as good of a title for a world tour as folks can get.

But again, all of this is speculative at press time. Die-hards just hope they get an official announcement soon.