Drake's Toronto Music Video Shoot Sparks Tour Rumors For "ICEMAN"

We are just under two weeks away from ICEMAN, which means the focus will soon shift from what Drake will deliver to what he will do after the drop. Following his music video shoot in Toronto last night (Saturday, May 2), at which he rode on a truck carrying various ice blocks, much of the OVO fanbase began to speculate about his crew's clothes they wore during the shoot.

As caught by Bars on Instagram, many fan pages and regular listeners pointed out the "Freeze The World" hoodies many crew members were wearing. This also reportedly follows Live Nation making public statements or posts about the album coming out, which could suggest a big partnership for a concert trek.

Of course, none of this is confirmed and is just speculation. But regardless, "Freeze The World" appeared in Drake's ICEMAN zine and other promotional material. So whatever it alludes to, it's a fitting slogan for the new LP. Maybe it's a song title instead, a lyrical refrain, or will take over branding for merch.

If it really is a tour, though, The Boy's supporters could not be more happy. It's been a while since he performed in the United States and many other countries, and a world tour could be wildly successful. As for when it could go down, no one knows yet. But it seems like a later 2026 start date, maybe towards the end of summer or the start of fall, could be plausible.

When Does Drake's New Album Come Out?

Drake's dropping his new album ICEMAN on May 15. Some alleged insiders and fans predict it will arrive via an unexpected format, while others are looking forward to the 6ix God's bread and butter instead. Either way, fans hope they get a new single or more rollout activity before the release date rolls around.

Also, much speculation about this music video shoot concerns other production sightings. The biggest of these to mention was a controlled explosion in Toronto, which the OVO mogul took credit for. Maybe these are all part of the same project, or we will get multiple visuals for the tracklist off rip or further down the release timeline.

That explosion's "PROJECT BOT" title also caused a stir much like "Freeze The World" did. We'll have to wait for ICEMAN to thaw before finding out their meanings.