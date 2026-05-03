Drake's Toronto Music Video Shoot Sparks Tour Rumors For "ICEMAN"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Drake Toronto Music Video Shoot Tour Rumors ICEMAN
Nov 29, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Drake (center) and his son Adonis take in a game between the Phoenix Suns and Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
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Drake rode around the city in a truck carrying ice blocks last night to film a music video for his new album "ICEMAN," which comes out soon.

We are just under two weeks away from ICEMAN, which means the focus will soon shift from what Drake will deliver to what he will do after the drop. Following his music video shoot in Toronto last night (Saturday, May 2), at which he rode on a truck carrying various ice blocks, much of the OVO fanbase began to speculate about his crew's clothes they wore during the shoot.

As caught by Bars on Instagram, many fan pages and regular listeners pointed out the "Freeze The World" hoodies many crew members were wearing. This also reportedly follows Live Nation making public statements or posts about the album coming out, which could suggest a big partnership for a concert trek.

Of course, none of this is confirmed and is just speculation. But regardless, "Freeze The World" appeared in Drake's ICEMAN zine and other promotional material. So whatever it alludes to, it's a fitting slogan for the new LP. Maybe it's a song title instead, a lyrical refrain, or will take over branding for merch.

If it really is a tour, though, The Boy's supporters could not be more happy. It's been a while since he performed in the United States and many other countries, and a world tour could be wildly successful. As for when it could go down, no one knows yet. But it seems like a later 2026 start date, maybe towards the end of summer or the start of fall, could be plausible.

Read More: “Views” Was The Moment Drake Stopped Trying To Be The Greatest Rapper Alive

When Does Drake's New Album Come Out?

Drake's dropping his new album ICEMAN on May 15. Some alleged insiders and fans predict it will arrive via an unexpected format, while others are looking forward to the 6ix God's bread and butter instead. Either way, fans hope they get a new single or more rollout activity before the release date rolls around.

Also, much speculation about this music video shoot concerns other production sightings. The biggest of these to mention was a controlled explosion in Toronto, which the OVO mogul took credit for. Maybe these are all part of the same project, or we will get multiple visuals for the tracklist off rip or further down the release timeline.

That explosion's "PROJECT BOT" title also caused a stir much like "Freeze The World" did. We'll have to wait for ICEMAN to thaw before finding out their meanings.

Read More: Ranking Every Drake Album From Worst To Best

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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