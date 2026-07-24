Drake Claims He's "Proved Himself Right" In The Last Two Years In New IG Post

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Drake Proved Himself Right Last Two Years New IG Post
Nov 17, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Drake wears headphones to conduct an in-game media interview while watching the Toronto Raptors host the Boston Celtics at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Drake celebrated his recent NOCTA Manor party with a new post on IG, flexing his many commercial feats for good measure.

Drake has been breaking his own records with ICEMAN, his latest commercial achievement in a sea of success. Fresh off the NOCTA Manor party, he took to Instagram with a new photo dump flexing his dominance and seemingly reflecting on all the scrutiny he's faced in the past two years, stemming from the Kendrick Lamar battle.

In the dump, Drizzy included a picture of him posing in front of various banners commemorating his commercial achievements. These include his records for most Billboard Hot 100 entries, most number one albums by rappers, most Top 10 hits, his 431 consecutive weeks on the Hot 100, his single-week record 42 songs on the Hot 100 chart, most number one singles by a male soloist, most number one debuts, and more. Other pics feature Sexyy Red, Kevin Durant, and other famous friends, along with some solo snapshots.

In the caption, the 6ix God seemed to reference the turbulence of the past two years. "I spent the last 24 months proving myself right, Of course I’m about to have the summer of my life," he wrote. "Spent amounts on you that make my accountant roll his eyes, Just for you to show me how you really roll when it’s go time. I clearly have a type, And I clearly only learn the lesson when the teacher is fine."

Read More: Inside Donald Trump's History Of Pardons & Commutations In Hip Hop

Drake & LeBron James Beef

Drake's reflections on the Kendrick Lamar battle and its fallout are nothing new. They emerged pretty much immediately following the beef, and continue to dominate his public presence. This is thanks to not just fresh ICEMAN disses, but also the UMG "Not Like Us" lawsuit in appeal and various feuds with a lot of other celebrities and media entities.

Whether or not The Boy is "right" or "proved himself" as such is a question for a fan debate. But with so much success behind him, it's not a far-fetched idea at all.

Meanwhile, Drake's NOCTA Manor outing addressed some of this beef. He dissed his former friend LeBron James via a new shirt fans spotted at the event. The friendship broke down due to LeBron showing love to Kendrick amid the feud. We'll see if the Toronto superstar keeps proving himself right.

Read More: Future "The Real Me" Review

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life
NBA: Boston Celtics at Toronto Raptors Music Drake Posts Michael Jackson As The "ICEMAN" After Breaking His Record
Comments 0