Drake Claims He's "Proved Himself Right" In The Last Two Years In New IG Post

In the dump, Drizzy included a picture of him posing in front of various banners commemorating his commercial achievements. These include his records for most Billboard Hot 100 entries, most number one albums by rappers, most Top 10 hits, his 431 consecutive weeks on the Hot 100, his single-week record 42 songs on the Hot 100 chart, most number one singles by a male soloist, most number one debuts, and more. Other pics feature Sexyy Red, Kevin Durant, and other famous friends, along with some solo snapshots.

In the caption, the 6ix God seemed to reference the turbulence of the past two years. "I spent the last 24 months proving myself right, Of course I’m about to have the summer of my life," he wrote. "Spent amounts on you that make my accountant roll his eyes, Just for you to show me how you really roll when it’s go time. I clearly have a type, And I clearly only learn the lesson when the teacher is fine."

Drake & LeBron James Beef

Drake's reflections on the Kendrick Lamar battle and its fallout are nothing new. They emerged pretty much immediately following the beef, and continue to dominate his public presence. This is thanks to not just fresh ICEMAN disses, but also the UMG "Not Like Us" lawsuit in appeal and various feuds with a lot of other celebrities and media entities.

Whether or not The Boy is "right" or "proved himself" as such is a question for a fan debate. But with so much success behind him, it's not a far-fetched idea at all.