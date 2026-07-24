Drake's Nike Mind Samples Surface At Nocta Manor

Drake showed off custom Nike Mind sandals at Nocta Manor. He shared the look on social media. Three pairs sat on a table in the clip. One came in white with orange dots inside. Another was black with a swirled pattern. The third mixed pink and blue with a gradient look.

Each pair had "Mind Science Department" branding on the box. That label ties back to Nike's ongoing Mind project. The shoes looked like early samples, not finished retail versions. Handwritten notes sat on paper nearby, hinting at design feedback.

This suggests Drake is closely involved in shaping future colorways. Nocta has worked with Nike for years on various drops. This custom batch shows the partnership still runs deep behind the scenes. Fans reacted quickly once the clip spread online.

Sneaker accounts picked it up and shared it further. People started guessing whether these pairs might ever release. The unconventional colors made that question even more interesting. Nothing in the clip confirmed a retail future for them.

Still, the samples gave fans something new to talk about. On a related note, the original Nike Mind 001 restocks in August. That timing keeps the Mind story active going into next month. For now, Drake's custom pairs remain the bigger talking point.

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Drake's Custom Nike Mind At Nocta Manor

Looking closer at the image, the samples felt personal rather than staged. Boxes were stacked loosely, like items still being sorted. The handwritten sketches suggest real back and forth with Nike's design team.

That kind of detail rarely gets shown to the public. It hints at how much input Drake actually has. The color choices also stood out for being unconventional. Bright orange, gradient blue and pink, and a marbled black finish.

None of those options exist in the current retail lineup. That makes them feel like true one offs for now. Whether any of these ever reach shelves stays unclear. The clip works more as a glimpse than an announcement. It still says a lot about where the Mind project is headed.