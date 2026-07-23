Drake's Latest NOCTA Manor Jacket Was Handmade In Italy

A custom piece worn by Drake is making the rounds online this week. It comes from his latest NOCTA Manor gathering, held outside New York City. Milan-based designer Domenico Formichetti shared photos of the piece on social media.

He's the founder of PDF Channel, a label built around bold streetwear and Italian craftsmanship. The garment features a colorful, patchwork-style print covering nearly the entire back.

A circular crest sits prominently between the shoulders. It reads "NOCTA MANOR MMXXVI," marking the year using Roman numerals. That detail ties the piece directly to this year's retreat location. Formichetti confirmed the item was handmade in Como, Italy. That region is known worldwide for its silk production.

This marks the second NOCTA Manor experience Drake has hosted with Nike. The first took place outside London back in 2025. This year's retreat brought guests to a private estate in New Jersey. Many attendees were reportedly already in town for the World Cup Final.

Branded pieces like this have become a signature part of the Manor experience. Formichetti previously worked with artists including Tyga and Sfera Ebbasta. His brand mixes oversized shapes with a distinctly Italian production process. This latest piece adds another custom item to Drake's growing NOCTA wardrobe.

Read More: Boyz II Men Shares New Samples Tied To Their Air Jordan 11 Story

Drake's Silk NOCTA Jacket

The piece uses a busy, patchwork-inspired print across its entire surface. Multiple patterns and colors overlap without any single motif dominating the design. That layered look echoes the eclectic style Formichetti has built his label around.

An interior tag reportedly confirms the fabric as one hundred percent Como silk. That detail reinforces the garment's handmade, made-in-Italy quality.

The back crest anchors the design, giving it a clear tie to NOCTA Manor. Similar branded pieces have appeared at past Manor events in different forms. This one stands out due to its detailed embroidery and custom silk material.

Since the piece is one-of-one, it likely won't see any public release. Still, it adds to the visual identity building around NOCTA Manor overall. Each new piece seems to expand that identity a little further.