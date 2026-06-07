Drake's NOCTA Teams Up With Nike On Cryoshot Tiempo '94 Collab

Drake's NOCTA label has collaborated with Nike on the Cryoshot Tiempo '94, a soccer-inspired silhouette releasing ahead of the 2026 World Cup. The shoe drops in three separate stages across three different dates.

The first release happens on June 11th through NOCTA's own channels. A second drop follows on June 13th. A wider release on SNKRS arrives on June 16th, all per Sneaker Bar Detroit.

The colorway is university gold with black detailing throughout. Also a quilted leather upper covers the toe box in a pattern that references the Tiempo '94 boot's original design.

A velcro strap sits across the forefoot, which is a detail pulled directly from the Cryoshot silhouette. Large NOCTA lettering appears on the heel in black, and the NOCTA logo is debossed on the strap. Also a translucent Air unit runs the length of the midsole beneath the yellow upper.

The shoe connects to Canada's participation in the 2026 World Cup .The university gold colorway reflects the Canadian national team's colors. Drake is Canadian, which gives the NOCTA connection to the tournament a geographic layer beyond just the World Cup timing.

NOCTA x Nike Cryoshot Tiempo ’94

Image via Nike

The Nike Tiempo '94 is a football boot silhouette with roots in the early 1990s. Nike introduced the original Tiempo as one of its first serious entries into the football boot market.

The Cryoshot version updates the silhouette with a lifestyle-oriented construction and an Air unit in the midsole, making it more of a street shoe than a performance boot. NOCTA is Drake's sub-label under Nike, which has produced a range of footwear and apparel releases since launching several years ago.

Previous NOCTA x Nike projects have focused primarily on basketball and lifestyle footwear, so the Cryoshot Tiempo '94 represents a move into football territory for the label.

NOCTA x Nike Cryoshot Tiempo ’94 Retail Price

The Cryoshot Tiempo '94 is part of Nike's broader X2 World Cup initiative, which pairs football heritage silhouettes with cultural collaborators. Overall NOCTA is one of several partners involved in that broader effort alongside brands like Patta, Palace, and Jacquemus.

Finally, the retail price of the NOCTA x Nike Cryoshot Tiempo ’94 will be $200 when they drop!

Image via Nike