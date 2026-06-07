Travis Scott Is Going Deep Into Nike Football For The World Cup

Travis Scott has been tapped by Nike Football as part of the brand's push around the 2026 World Cup. His involvement covers both product and marketing.

On the product side, Scott unveiled a collaboration on the Nike Phantom 6 Low at Nike Football's TOMA event in Miami. With indoor and Elite FG versions expected to launch around the start of the tournament. The shoe features a green upper with brown and gold accents throughout.

Scott also appears in Nike's "Rip The Script" World Cup campaign film, which dropped earlier this week. The six-minute short features a large cast of athletes and celebrities, with Scott among the more prominent non-football figures included. The campaign has been circulating widely across social media since it went live.

Nike's X2 collections were developed in collaboration with seven different creative forces with Scott's involvement sitting alongside other cultural figures. The brand has also been building toward the tournament with a series of product drops, campaigns, and collaborations.

Scott's history with Nike runs primarily through Jordan Brand. His Cactus Jack collaborations have been among the most closely followed releases in sneaker culture. His entry into the football space represents a new direction for his Nike partnership ahead of a major tournament.

The Nike Phantom 6 is one of Nike's current performance football boot models. Scott's collaboration on the silhouette marks his first direct involvement with Nike Football product rather than basketball or lifestyle footwear.

The green and brown colorway visible in early images is consistent with the Cactus Jack aesthetic. Further the TOMA event in Miami where the shoe was unveiled was part of Nike's broader lead-up to the World Cup. Also it has included multiple activations and product previews over recent weeks.

Scott's role in the Rip The Script film adds a marketing layer on top of the product collaboration. Release details for the Phantom 6 collab have not been fully confirmed yet.