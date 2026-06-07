Travis Scott Is Going Deep Into Nike Football For The World Cup

BY Ben Atkinson
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Feb 7, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Rapper Travis Scott is seen on the court after an NBA game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images. IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Travis Scott is collaborating with Nike Football ahead of the 2026 World Cup, with a Phantom 6 boot collab.

Travis Scott has been tapped by Nike Football as part of the brand's push around the 2026 World Cup. His involvement covers both product and marketing.

On the product side, Scott unveiled a collaboration on the Nike Phantom 6 Low at Nike Football's TOMA event in Miami. With indoor and Elite FG versions expected to launch around the start of the tournament. The shoe features a green upper with brown and gold accents throughout.

Scott also appears in Nike's "Rip The Script" World Cup campaign film, which dropped earlier this week. The six-minute short features a large cast of athletes and celebrities, with Scott among the more prominent non-football figures included. The campaign has been circulating widely across social media since it went live.

Nike's X2 collections were developed in collaboration with seven different creative forces with Scott's involvement sitting alongside other cultural figures. The brand has also been building toward the tournament with a series of product drops, campaigns, and collaborations.

Scott's history with Nike runs primarily through Jordan Brand. His Cactus Jack collaborations have been among the most closely followed releases in sneaker culture. His entry into the football space represents a new direction for his Nike partnership ahead of a major tournament.

Read More: Inside Look At Nike’s Full X2 Collection For The World Cup

Travis Scott x Nike Football

The Nike Phantom 6 is one of Nike's current performance football boot models. Scott's collaboration on the silhouette marks his first direct involvement with Nike Football product rather than basketball or lifestyle footwear.

The green and brown colorway visible in early images is consistent with the Cactus Jack aesthetic. Further the TOMA event in Miami where the shoe was unveiled was part of Nike's broader lead-up to the World Cup. Also it has included multiple activations and product previews over recent weeks.

Scott's role in the Rip The Script film adds a marketing layer on top of the product collaboration. Release details for the Phantom 6 collab have not been fully confirmed yet.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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