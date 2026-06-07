Lil Yachty Shows Off Another Concrete Boys x Nike Air Force 1 Mid

A new Concrete Boys x Nike Air Force 1 Mid has surfaced online, and it has not been seen before. Photos of the shoe began circulating across sneaker accounts this week, showing the pair from multiple angles.

No release information has been confirmed at this point. It is also unclear whether the shoe will see a public release at all.

The shoe is built on the Air Force 1 Mid silhouette and features a grey felt-like upper with multicolored speckle detailing throughout. Small flecks of blue, red, and other colors appear scattered across the fabric surface.

An ankle strap sits across the forefoot area, which departs from the standard Air Force 1 Mid construction. Concrete Boys branding appears on the shoe alongside Nike detailing.

The text "It's Us" is visible on a tab near the ankle area. Concrete Boys is Lil Yachty's creative collective, which has produced Nike collaborations before. Previous Concrete Boys x Nike releases generated significant interest in the sneaker community when they dropped.

These photos represent the first public look at this particular version. Whether it is a sample, a limited gift, or something intended for wider release has not been communicated. No official announcement from Nike or Concrete Boys has followed the images surfacing online.

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Lil Yachty Concrete Boys x Nike Air Force 1 Mid

Concrete Boys is a creative collective founded by Lil Yachty that has expanded into the sneaker collaboration space over the past several years. Their previous Nike projects have used unconventional materials and construction details that set them apart from more standard releases.

The felt-like upper on this Air Force 1 Mid continues that pattern of using unexpected textures on a familiar silhouette. The speckled detailing across the surface adds visual complexity without relying on bold colors.

The ankle strap is a functional design element that also changes the overall profile of the shoe compared to a stock Air Force 1 Mid. Concrete Boys collabs tend to have limited distribution when they do release, which contributes to their resale value and general demand.