First Look Surfaces Of Lil Yachty's Nike Air Force 1 Mid "Orange Stars"

First look images of a Lil Yachty x Nike Air Force 1 Mid collaboration have surfaced online. The shoe is being referred to as the "Orange Stars" based on its colorway and graphic elements. No official release date has been confirmed by Nike or Lil Yachty at this point. The images have been spreading across sneaker accounts since they first appeared.

The shoe features a glossy orange patent leather upper across the entire build. Black stars of varying sizes cover the upper from the toe box to the collar. Black laces contrast against the bright orange base throughout.

Also small figure graphic appears on the heel of the shoe alongside what looks like a custom logo mark on the ankle strap.

The Nike Swoosh on the side panel is also done in black, keeping the two-tone color scheme consistent. An orange midsole with a black outsole rounds out the bottom of the shoe. The overall look is bold and consistent with the kind of colorways Lil Yachty has gravitated toward in his previous Nike collaborations.

Lil Yachty has been working with Nike on the Air Force 1 Mid silhouette for several years through his Concrete Boys collective and as a solo collaborator. This "Orange Stars" version appears to be another entry in that ongoing partnership. Whether it leads to a public release remains unclear for now.

Lil Yachty x Nike Air Force 1 Mid "Orange Stars"

Lil Yachty's relationship with Nike has produced several Air Force 1 Mid collaborations over the past few years. The silhouette has become closely associated with his creative output within the Nike ecosystem.

Previous versions have used unconventional materials and bold color choices, and the "Orange Stars" continues that pattern. Patent leather is a glossy, coated material that gives shoes a shiny finish distinct from standard leather or suede.