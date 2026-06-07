Inside Look At Nike's Private Jet And Hangar Surfaces Online

BY Ben Atkinson
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Photos and videos from inside Nike's private jet and hangar have surfaced online, giving a rare look at how the brand travels .

Photos and videos showing the inside of Nike's private jet and hangar have been circulating online this week. The footage covers several different angles of both the aircraft and the facility where it is stored.

It is not entirely clear who originally shared the footage or where it was filmed. The clips spread across sneaker and Nike-focused accounts once they started gaining traction.

The jet is finished in a red exterior with white accents. Also a Nike Swoosh is visible on the tail alongside some graphic detailing on one side of the aircraft. The footage also includes a look inside the cockpit, showing the full panel from the perspective of someone between the pilots.

The hangar itself is a large, clean facility with white flooring and enough space to house the aircraft comfortably. An orange tow vehicle is visible in one of the shots, giving a sense of the scale of the space.

One clip shows someone seated inside the jet with blue Jordans and a large orange Nike Swoosh rug on the wall behind them.

The footage does not include any product announcement or specific event context. Private jets are a standard part of operations for large companies, but footage like this does not surface often.

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Nike's Private Jet And Hangar

Large companies like Nike regularly use private aircraft to transport executives, athletes, and creative teams to events and meetings around the world. Also the red exterior on Nike's jet is a clean look and makes it recognizable in the sky.

The hangar shown in the footage is a professional facility designed to house aircraft of this size, with a polished white floor and significant open space throughout. The cockpit footage further gives an unusually close look at the operational side of the aircraft.

Overall whoever shared these clips had clear access to a part of Nike's infrastructure that rarely becomes public. The footage contains no branding beyond the standard Nike Swoosh, and it feels almost like some secret footage we shouldn't be watching.

Read More: Travis Scott Is Going Deep Into Nike Football For The World Cup

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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