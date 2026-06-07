Nike's Mind 001 Slide Is Getting "Triple Black" Colorway This Year

Nike has revealed a "Triple Black" colorway of the Mind 001, with a release expected sometime later this year. The shoe is part of Nike's Mind line, which the brand developed around neuroscience research focused on athlete mental preparation.

The Mind 001 is a slip-on slide rather than a traditional sneaker. It sits in a different category from most Nike footwear releases.

The "Triple Black" version keeps the entire shoe in one color throughout. The upper, midsole, and outsole all use black, with only a tonal Swoosh breaking up the surface. The perforated upper adds some texture to the otherwise flat finish. The silhouette itself is low-profile and angular, with a wide toe box that tapers toward the heel.

The bottom of the shoe features 22 raised nodes across the outsole. Nike designed those nodes specifically to stimulate the feet in a way that is meant to support focus and mental clarity. The shoe is intended primarily as a pre-game or recovery slide rather than an everyday casual shoe, though its design is simple enough to work in either context.

The Mind line is a relatively new concept for Nike and represents a different approach to footwear beyond performance or lifestyle categories. The "Triple Black" colorway is one of the cleaner options for the silhouette and fits the minimal aesthetic the shoe already carries.

Nike Mind 001 "Triple Black" Retail Price

Image via Nike

The Nike Mind concept started from the idea that physical sensations can influence mental states. Nike worked with neuroscience research to inform the design of the outsole.

The nodes are meant to create a specific type of stimulation underfoot that connects to focus and mental readiness. The slip-on format makes the shoe easy to put on and take off. This fits the pre-game or locker room context Nike designed it for.