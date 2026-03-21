Nike Mind 001 "Team Red" Is Here And It Looks Unlike Anything Else

The Nike Mind 001 is back with a new "Team Red" colorway that demands attention. This is one of the most unusual and forward-thinking shoes Nike has released in years.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Mind 001 "Team Red" will drop in the summer of 2026.

The Mind 001 was originally designed by Nike's Mind Science Department with recovery in mind. It is a tool that connects the body and the brain.

The concept behind the shoe is genuinely different from anything else on the market. 22 articulated foam nodes sit on the outsole and shift as you move. Those nodes are designed to stimulate pressure points in the feet during wear. Nike describes the sensation as something that breaks the wearer out of autopilot entirely.

Further the "Team Red" colorway takes everything that made the original interesting and dresses it in a deep crimson tone. A chrome metal Swoosh on the side panel adds a premium contrast to the matte upper.

The outsole nodes are rendered in a dark navy that pops against the red base. It is an aggressive colorway on an already aggressive silhouette.

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Nike Mind 001 "Team Red" Photos

Image via Nike

The Nike Mind 001 "Team Red" is one of the most visually striking recovery slides on the market right now. The deep team red upper has a smooth, matte quality with subtle perforations throughout the surface.

Also a chrome Swoosh sits on the side panel, catching light against all that red dramatically. The outsole is the real showstopper, featuring 22 dark navy foam nodes arranged in a grid pattern.

Further those nodes move independently as you walk, creating a massaging sensation under the foot. The wavy, ridged edges of the outsole give the shoe a sculptural, almost alien quality.

Nike Mind 001 "Team Red" Price

Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $95 when they are released.

At $95, the Nike Mind 001 offers something genuinely new in the recovery footwear space.

Image via Nike