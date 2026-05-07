Lil Yachty Pulls Up To Kentucky Derby In Extravagant Diamond Chain

BY Ben Atkinson
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Jan 27, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Entertainer Lil Yachty performs at halftime of a game between the Atlanta Hawks and Washington
Jan 27, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Entertainer Lil Yachty performs at halftime of a game between the Atlanta Hawks and Washington Wizards at Philips Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
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Lil Yachty received a $90,000 custom diamond racehorse chain at Kentucky Derby weekend, where he was also attending as a horse owner.

Lil Yachty showed up to Kentucky Derby weekend with a $90,000 custom chain and a reason to actually be there. According to TMZ, jeweler Erin Barnett hand-delivered the piece, a custom diamond chain with a racehorse pendant at Santa Anita Park on Derby Day. The timing was perfect. The chain, the event, the whole setup made complete sense.

Yachty isn't just a celebrity guest at these things. He's a real partner in the Run Fast Racing app alongside Lil Wayne and Rauw Alejandro, and he personally owns 16 horses. The chain was a celebration of the Derby, the app, and the ownership. A $90K racehorse pendant is a very specific way to announce that you're serious about something.

The piece itself is exactly what you'd expect from a custom Derby commission. Diamonds throughout, a racehorse pendant front and center, built specifically for the occasion. Barnett reportedly delivered it in person, which adds to the moment.

Also as VIBE reported, Yachty has been vocal about wanting to bring a new crowd into horse racing. The chain is part of that, it's a visual statement that connects hip-hop culture to a sport that hasn't always felt accessible. A $90K piece around your neck at the Derby does the talking for you.

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Lil Yachty Kentucky Derby Chain
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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 20: Rapper Lil Yachty attends The Jones & Friends Project Toy Giveaway on December 20, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Custom jewelry commissions for major sporting events have become their own cultural moment in recent years. Athletes and artists increasingly treat events like the Kentucky Derby, the Super Bowl, and the NBA Finals as occasions to debut one-of-a-kind pieces.

Erin Barnett specializes in exactly this kind of high-profile custom work, pieces built around a specific moment rather than generic luxury. A racehorse pendant at $90,000 puts it firmly in collector territory.

The diamonds, the craftsmanship, and the specificity of the design all contribute to the price. Overall, it's an extravagant and luxurious chain that only Yachty could pull off at the Derby.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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