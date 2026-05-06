Supreme Celebrates 10 Years In Paris With Box Logo Hoodie You Can't Buy Online

Supreme is celebrating 10 years in Paris tomorrow, and the drop to mark the occasion is exactly what you'd expect. A white box logo hoodie that's a Paris-exclusive, in-store only drops May 7th at the Supreme Paris location.

The hoodie is called "Tour de Force" and reads 10-3-2016-2026 on the back, marking the exact date Supreme opened its Paris store a decade ago. It's a clean, minimal design with a white French look, black box logo on the chest and text on the back. No excess, no gimmicks. Just a proper anniversary piece for one of the most important Supreme stores in the world.

Someone was already spotted wearing one, which means early hoodies are already floating around. Of course, that's just how these things go. The real drop is tomorrow, in-store only, which means if you're not in Paris you're not getting one at retail.

Supreme store-exclusive pieces, especially anniversary box logos, have a consistent track record on the secondary market. This one comes with a built-in story: the Paris store, the 10-year milestone, the French flag on the hangtag. Collectors understand what that combination means.

Supreme Paris has been one of the brand's strongest international locations since it opened. A decade in, it gets a box logo to match. If you're in the city tomorrow, you already know what time it is.

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Supreme Paris 10th Anniversary Box Logo Hoodie

Supreme opened its Paris store on March 10th, 2016, making it one of the brand's flagship international locations alongside Tokyo, London, and Los Angeles. The Paris store sits in the Le Marais district which is fitting for a brand that has always positioned itself at the intersection of skate culture and high fashion.

The anniversary hoodie is white heavyweight French material with a standard black box logo on the chest and "Tour de Force" printed in serif font on the back, alongside the opening date.

The French flag appears on the hangtag. It's an in-store exclusive, meaning online access isn't an option. Paris only, May 7th, first come first served.