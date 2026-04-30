Supreme x Jordan Brand Spring/Summer 2026 Apparel Collection Confirmed

Supreme and Jordan Brand are linking up again for a new apparel collection this season. The SS26 collection is apparel-only, with no footwear currently confirmed as part of the drop. That said, the lineup covers enough ground to build a full head-to-toe look from a single collection.

The collection includes a leather jacket at $698, a track jacket at $198, track pants at $178, a full-zip fleece hoodie at $178, a jersey at $148, and shorts at $138. Furthermore, three colorways are expected across most pieces: Black/University Red, Celestine Blue/Summit White, and Fire Pink/University Red.

The palette mixes classic Jordan tones with brighter seasonal options, while branding is expected to combine Supreme's signature hits with Jordan's heritage marks across each piece. The coordinated color options across the full range make it easy to build matching sets throughout.

The Supreme x Jordan partnership dates back to 2015, when the two brands released what many consider one of the best Jordan 5 collabs of all time alongside a range of apparel. Additionally, the cultural weight of that original drop set a high bar that subsequent apparel-only collections have worked to match.

No confirmed release date has been announced publicly yet. The collection is expected to drop through Supreme's usual retail channels. Images have not yet surfaced officially, but the reported lineup is already generating conversation across sneaker and streetwear communities alike.

Supreme x Jordan Brand SS26 Collection

Supreme and Jordan Brand's history together is one of the most celebrated partnerships in streetwear. Their 2015 collaboration produced co-branded Air Jordan 5s that remain among the most coveted Jordans ever made.

Since then, the two have continued linking up on apparel collections that blend Supreme's New York street roots with Jordan's basketball heritage. The SS26 collection leans into sport-inspired silhouettes including track sets, jerseys, and fleece, all designed to work as coordinated fits.