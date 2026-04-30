Lamine Yamal's Father Shows His Sneaker Room, And It's Full Of Air Jordans

BY Ben Atkinson
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Laureus World Sports Awards 2026 - Arrivals
MADRID, SPAIN - APRIL 20: Lamine Yamal attends the Laureus World Sports Awards 2026 at Cibeles Palace on April 20, 2026 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by David Benito/Getty Images)
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Lamine Yamal's father revealed his personal sneaker collection online, showcasing a room heavily stocked with Air Jordan 4s and others.

Lamine Yamal is one of the biggest names in football right now, and apparently the love for sneakers runs in the family. Yamal's father recently shared footage of his personal sneaker room online, and it is drawing significant attention from sneakerheads. The collection is substantial and heavily centered around Jordan Brand.

The room is stacked floor to ceiling with clear drop-front storage boxes. Air Jordan 4s appear to dominate the shelves across multiple colorways. Additionally, Air Jordan 1s, 3s, and various other Jordan Brand silhouettes are visible throughout the collection.

The footage shows a well-organized, serious collection rather than a casual accumulation of pairs. It is the kind of room that makes it clear sneakers are a genuine passion, not just a byproduct of proximity to a famous son. Furthermore, the Supreme hoodie he wears in the clip suggests the interest extends into broader streetwear culture as well.

Lamine Yamal himself is a signed Adidas athlete and the face of several major campaigns. However, his father's collection tells a different story off the pitch. The Jordan Brand-heavy room is a reminder that sneaker culture crosses every boundary, including sport allegiances.

The clip has circulated widely across sneaker social media since it was posted. For collectors, seeing a wall-to-wall Jordan room from an unexpected figure always generates interest.

Read More: Ryan Castro Wore Nigel Sylvester's Air Jordan 4 "Brick By Brick" To His Stadium Show

Lamine Yamal's Air Jordan Collection

The Air Jordan 4 is clearly the centerpiece of Yamal's father's collection, and it is easy to understand why. The AJ4 is one of the most versatile and consistently popular silhouettes in Jordan Brand's entire catalog.

Originally released in 1989, the shoe features the iconic mesh net side panels, plastic wing eyelets, and visible Air unit that have made it a staple for over three decades. Colorways range from classic "Bred" and "White Cement" to modern collabs and GS exclusives, giving collectors endless directions to build within the silhouette alone.

Seeing an entire wall dedicated to the AJ4 is a flex that sneakerheads everywhere can respect.

Read More: Jadakiss Wore Air Jordan 3 "Orange Citrus" At His MSG Halftime Performance

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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