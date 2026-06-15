An Early Unboxing of the Air Jordan 3 "True Blue" Shows Up Before July Drop

An unboxing video of the Air Jordan 3 "True Blue" surfaced online ahead of its July 18th release, per zSneakerHeadz. The footage gives a close look at the shoe about a month before it officially hits shelves. Jordan Brand is reaching back to 1988 for this one, bringing back one of the original Air Jordan 3 colorways.

The shoe features a white leather upper with True Blue accents on the midsole, sock liner, and heel tab. Grey elephant print overlays land at the forefoot, midfoot, and heel counter. A red Jumpman logo sits on the tongue, and Nike Air branding appears on the heel tab. The outsole mixes red and grey, visible clearly in the unboxing footage.

One of the most common criticisms of past Air Jordan 3 retros has been the elephant print appearing too thick compared to the 1988 original. Based on the latest images, Jordan Brand appears to have addressed that with a thinner, more refined print on this 2026 version. That detail matters to longtime collectors who track these differences closely.

The "True Blue" last released in 2016, making this its first return in nearly ten years. The 2016 version was also notable for reintroducing the Nike Air heel branding. This 2026 retro keeps that detail intact. The July 18 drop comes in full family sizing.

Air Jordan 3 "True Blue"

The Air Jordan 3 "True Blue" has a release history that goes back further than most people realize. It first retro'd in 2001, then saw an international-only drop in 2009, a wider release in 2011, and then the 2016 version that brought back Nike Air branding on the heel.

Each retro added a new generation to the colorway's fanbase. The "True Blue" also stands apart from most classic Jordan 3 colorways because it has no Chicago Bulls connection. The blue and red palette works completely independently from the team.