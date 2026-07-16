Jordan Brand Celebrates Air Jordan 3 "True Blue" With Ice Cream Truck

Jordan Brand brought an ice cream truck to World of Flight Philly this week. The truck promoted the return of the "True Blue" Air Jordan 3. Its paint job matched the sneaker, complete with elephant print and blue wheels.

The event celebrated the shoe's release, which lands on July 18th. This colorway first appeared in 1988 as one of four original AJ3 designs. Unlike the others, it skipped the usual Chicago Bulls color scheme entirely.

Michael Jordan actually never wore this pair during an NBA game. He wore it once during an Olympic trials exhibition game that same year. The "True Blue" has returned several times since its original release.

Past retros dropped in 2001, 2009, 2011, and 2016 with small design tweaks. This marks the sneaker's first return in about a decade. The 2026 version leans closer to the original 1988 shape and detailing.

It features a white leather upper with grey elephant print overlays. Blue accents show up on the midsole, collar, and heel tab. A slightly lighter shade of blue sets this version apart from past retros. Fans outside World of Flight Philly got an early look before the official launch.

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Air Jordan 3 "True Blue"

This "True Blue" pairs a clean white base with classic elephant print texture. Jordan Brand placed that print across the toe box and heel counter. The blue tones appear on the sock liner, midsole, and Nike Air heel tab.

Red shows up too, mainly through the Jumpman logo on the tongue. Compared to the 2016 version, this pair uses a thinner elephant print application. The change addresses some complaints collectors have made about past retros feeling too bulky.