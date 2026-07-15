Memphis Bleek Addresses Foxy Brown's Jay-Z Show Absence

Foxy Brown's absence from Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium shows sparked questions. Memphis Bleek says he heard she got "cold feet."

Foxy Brown's absence stood out because many fans expected the Brooklyn rapper to appear during the anniversary celebration . Speculation intensified after she cleared her Instagram page and left Jay-Z as the only account she followed, leading some to believe a reunion was in the works. Jay-Z did perform "Ain't No N*gga" during the concerts, though Foxy never joined him onstage.

The Roc-A-Fella veteran reflected on the historic concerts during a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club, where he discussed reuniting with Jay-Z to perform "Coming of Age." During the conversation, DJ Envy pointed out that Foxy and Sauce Money were both absent from the performances despite their ties to Reasonable Doubt. Bleek admitted he couldn't confirm exactly what happened, but shared what he had heard.

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