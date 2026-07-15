Memphis Bleek Addresses Foxy Brown's Jay-Z Show Absence

Jay-Z's celebration at Yankee Stadium brought together several of the people who helped define some of Hip Hop's most celebrated albums. Still, fans couldn't help but notice one familiar collaborator was missing. Days after the three-night run wrapped, Memphis Bleek says he has heard a possible explanation for Foxy Brown's absence.
The Roc-A-Fella veteran reflected on the historic concerts during a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club, where he discussed reuniting with Jay-Z to perform "Coming of Age." During the conversation, DJ Envy pointed out that Foxy and Sauce Money were both absent from the performances despite their ties to Reasonable Doubt. Bleek admitted he couldn't confirm exactly what happened, but shared what he had heard.
"Yo I heard through the grape vine that, I don't know how true it is. It's just what I heard," Bleek said. "They said Fox was there and she got cold feet or something."
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Foxy Brown & Jay-Z Have A Long History
Foxy Brown's absence stood out because many fans expected the Brooklyn rapper to appear during the anniversary celebration. Speculation intensified after she cleared her Instagram page and left Jay-Z as the only account she followed, leading some to believe a reunion was in the works. Jay-Z did perform "Ain't No N*gga" during the concerts, though Foxy never joined him onstage.
Bleek also stated that Jay reached out to Sauce Money well before the shows, but never received a response. Meanwhile, there were appearances by longtime collaborators such as Pharrell Williams, Alicia Keys, Beanie Sigel, Eminem, Rihanna, Jadakiss, and Nas. Brown has not publicly addressed Bleek's comments or explained why she did not perform during the Yankee Stadium run.