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Sneakers
Jordan Brand Celebrates Air Jordan 3 "True Blue" With Ice Cream Truck
Jordan Brand marked the Air Jordan 3 "True Blue" release with a themed ice cream truck outside World of Flight Philly.
By
Ben Atkinson
July 15, 2026