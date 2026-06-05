First Look In-Hand At Air Jordan 3 "True Blue" Surfaces

First look images of the Air Jordan 3 "True Blue" have surfaced online, with the shoe expected to release next month. The photos give a clear look at the colorway from multiple angles.

zSneakerHeadz reports that the Air Jordan 3 "True Blue" is going to drop on July 18th, 2026.

The colorway features a white tumbled leather upper as its base. True Blue hits the eyelets, lace tips, midsole, and Nike Air branding on the heel, giving the shoe its name.

Grey elephant print overlays appear on the toe box and heel in the standard AJ3 placement. Red accents show up on the Jumpman logo on the tongue and the three dots on the ankle, adding a third color to the palette.

The Nike Air heel branding is present on this version, which has been a big point of discussion across recent AJ3 retros. Collectors have paid particular attention to whether that detail appears on each new release of the silhouette.

The "True Blue" name has history with the Air Jordan 3. Previous versions of this colorway have released over the years, making this another chapter in a longer retro cycle. A July release would put it on shelves relatively soon based on current reports.

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Air Jordan 3 "True Blue"

The Air Jordan 3 "True Blue" colorway has appeared in various forms across multiple retro cycles. The combination of white leather, true blue accents, and grey elephant print is one of the more recognizable makeups on the silhouette.

This version appears to restore the Nike Air branding on the heel. It continues a trend seen in recent AJ3 retros that has drawn attention from collectors who prefer that detail over the Jumpman heel logo used in earlier retros.

The red accents on the tongue and ankle keep the shoe from reading as too simple despite the relatively clean base. True Blue as a color sits between royal and carolina blue, which gives the shoe a distinct look compared to other blue-accented AJ3 releases.