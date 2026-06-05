Jalen Brunson Is Getting His Own Nike Kobe 5 Protro PE

The Jalen Brunson x Nike Kobe 5 Protro PE "NY vs. NY" is expected to release in 2026. Brunson was spotted wearing the shoe on court during the NBA playoffs while playing for the New York Knicks.

KicksFinder reports that the Jalen Brunson x Nike Kobe 5 Protro PE "NY vs. NY" is going to release on July 1st, 2026.

The colorway is built around a mint green base with blue and orange detailing throughout. The blue and orange combination connects directly to the New York Knicks color scheme. The "NY vs. NY" name references the Knicks and Nets sharing the same city, which gives the shoe a local New York narrative. The overall look is relatively bold compared to standard Kobe 5 Protro colorways.

Brunson has been one of the more prominent players in the NBA this season and led the Knicks deep into the playoffs. His visibility during the postseason put the shoe in front of a large audience before any release details were confirmed. Nike has been releasing a steady stream of Kobe 5 Protro colorways over the past couple of years.

A PE release like this one follows a fairly standard path. If the Knicks are able to close this season out with a Final win, the shoe will only be a bigger deal.

Jalen Brunson x Nike Kobe 5 Protro PE "NY vs. NY"

The Nike Kobe 5 Protro is a updated version of Kobe Bryant's fifth signature shoe, which originally released in 2009. Nike has been bringing back various Kobe 5 colorways and player exclusives with regularity since reintroducing the Protro line.

Player exclusive versions tied to current NBA stars have become a consistent part of that rollout. Brunson wearing a PE during the playoffs is a familiar format for how these shoes tend to get introduced publicly.