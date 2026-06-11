Lines Wrapped Around The Block For Jalen Brunson's Nike Kobe 5 "NY vs. NY"

BY Ben Atkinson
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Image via @jordankeyser
Nike deployed a mobile truck across NYC, releasing limited quantities of the Jalen Brunson x Nike Kobe 5 Protro "NY vs. NY" near MSG.

The New York Knicks are one win away from their first NBA championship in over 50 years. They lead the San Antonio Spurs 3-1 in the Finals, and the city is fully locked in. Nike timed a sneaker drop perfectly around this moment.

A Nike NYC truck rolled out ahead of Game 3, hitting locations across the city with Knicks exclusive apparel and limited quantities of the Jalen Brunson x Nike Kobe 5 Protro "NY vs. NY." The truck set up across from Madison Square Garden as part of a Park and Shop activation. Lines wrapped around the block.

The "NY vs. NY" colorway draws its name from New York City's annual summer basketball tournament, one of the most recognized street ball events in the country. Brunson previously wore the shoe during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, when the Knicks overcame a 22-point fourth quarter deficit to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in overtime. He finished that game with 38 points, including the basket that sent it to overtime with 19 seconds left.

The shoe features a green upper with blue Swoosh detailing and orange accents throughout. The color story leans into New York without going directly to the Knicks' standard blue and orange. A wider retail release is expected this summer.

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Jalen Brunson x Nike Kobe 5 Protro PE "NY vs. NY"

Jalen Brunson has built a consistent pattern of debuting Nike Kobe PEs during big playoff moments. The Kobe line fits him well given his connection to Bryant going back to high school.

Bryant actually gifted a pair of his Christmas-inspired Kobe kicks to Brunson back in 2014. That history makes the partnership feel authentic rather than just a marketing arrangement. The "NY vs. NY" tournament has been a Harlem institution for years, featuring some of the best pro and college talent each summer.

Tying the shoe to that event gives it a local identity beyond just the Knicks branding. The Menta colorway also stands out against what Brunson has worn before. His previous drops included the Statue of Liberty Kobe 6 and a Villanova-themed Kobe 4. Each shoe has told a specific story, and this one continues that approach into the Finals.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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