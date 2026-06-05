Drake Will Executive Produce K-OS' Next Album

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Drake Executive Produce K OS Next Album
Jun 17, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Recording artist Drake addresses the Toronto Raptors during a rally at Toronto city hall Nathan Phillips Square. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Before Drake was the face of Toronto hip-hop, K-OS was one of his inspirations and early collaborators as a Canadian legend.

Drake just dropped his new ICEMAN trilogy, and he's already taking the next step for another major Toronto hip-hop release. Canadian legend K-OS is dropping a new album in the future. The 6ix God will reportedly executive produce the project.

As caught by keep6ixsolid on Twitter, Amir Ali reportedly got in contact with the 54-year-old icon, who spoke about getting a bag from the OVO mogul. According to K-OS, The Boy basically said, "I’m going to give you this money to go make a record. But please make a K-OS record."

"Sometimes it takes your younger brother or someone who was witnessing you more in that stage of, ‘Oh my God, you’re amazing,’ for them to point out things you were doing that you forgot about," the Toronto native reportedly added. As far as a release timeline or other details, fans are still pretty in the dark.

For those unaware, Drake and K-OS have various collabs. They specifically worked together on the latter's "Faith" part one and two tracks in the early 2010s. Beyond that, they have shown each other a lot of creative and financial support and admiration, a dynamic that will hopefully yield even more great music coming soon.

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Drake's Toronto Ties

Funnily enough, though, Drake's relationship to Toronto recently came under fire. Or rather, The Breakfast Club had an unexpected moment with a female caller from the city who claimed he's never done anything for it.

"He's not as popular as y'all think, by the way," the woman expressed, which TBC pushed back on. "Not everybody in Toronto loves that man as much as everybody says. If you actually Google him, he's never done anything for Toronto."

Of course, celebrities as big as the Toronto superstar get hate even from their hometown. But in the same way, folks can't deny how he championed his city and continues to do great things for it, even with some alleged asterisks.

Even Toronto's Mayor Olivia Chow is a Drake fan, so even the government is behind his work. Now, he can repay a legend like K-OS' influence by helping him with his next adventure, and so Toronto hip-hop can remain on the map.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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