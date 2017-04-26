toronto rap
- MixtapesKILLY Is Living A "Crazy Life Of Sin" With Smiley & Doe Boy On New EPThe eight-track project landed earlier this week. Have you streamed it yet?By Hayley Hynes
- SongsToronto's DijahSB Shares "Khadijah" Single Along With "Living Simple" EP AnnouncementThe recording artist's upcoming project is a play on the hit '90s TV series, "Living Single."By Hayley Hynes
- NewsDom Vallie Has Never "Been Himma"Dom Vallie had a solid run in 2021, and it looks like he's bringing it into the new year.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsDijahSB Gives Us Bars & Bops On "Tasty Raps, Vol. 1"After dropping "Head Above The Waters" earlier this year, DijahSB is back with "Tasty Raps, Vol. 1" By Taylor McCloud
- MusicTory Lanez Shouts Out Drake For Dropping On Same Day & Shuts Down Hater"Great day for music," Tory Lanez declared, after realizing both he and Drake are dropping new music on Friday.By Azure Johnson
- Newsanders Is On One With "Pray For The Day"anders ponders the outcome of all his hard work on the incessantly catchy "Pray for the Day." By Rose Lilah
- Newsanders Returns With "Chaos"Toronto-born artist anders is back with a new project, "Chaos," featuring six new records.By Rose Lilah
- MusicToronto Rapper Houdini Shot Dead At 21Rising Toronto rapper Houdini was shot and killed in his hometown.By Alex Zidel
- NewsSAFE Unleashes Bouncy New Freestyle To Start The YearToronto's SAFE lets go of a fire new freestyle.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDrake Allegedly Disses Toronto Rapper KG: "You F*cking Goof"Toronto rapper KG posted a screenshot of an alleged message Drake sent him.By Alex Zidel
- NewsShaqIsDope's Kills It On "Fashion Killa"The new ShaqIsDope song is a love letter to fashion.By Brynjar Chapman
- NewsJazz Cartier Is In Bliss On ".GLISS"The Toronto rapper is feeling it.By Brynjar Chapman
- NewsDevontée & Kardinal Offishal LInk Up On "Real Rudebwoy"Devontée and Kardinal know that "she don't want that uptown love."By Brynjar Chapman
- NewsToronto's JETSET Is On His Way To The Top In "Everything"JETSET keeps the drive alive on "Everything."By Alex Zidel
- NewsWorld's Fair Party In Toronto On "Dundas Street West"Nasty Nigel, Cody B. Ware and feature Freaky Franz run through the 6. By Brynjar Chapman
- MusicShad Teases New Album, Song Out ThursdayShad's new album "Get It Got It Good" will release this fall.By Brynjar Chapman
- NewsToronto's ShaqIsDope Is Back With A New Single For 2018ShaqIsDope breaks a 7 month silence with "Cold As Ice."By Brynjar Chapman
- MusicDrake Is Here For Tory Lanez's New AlbumDrake proves yet again that the Tory Lanez beef has been squashed as he sends love to Tory.By Alex Zidel
- Original Content10 Toronto Rappers To WatchA quick list of dope rappers to keep on your radar from Toronto.By Anders Marshall
- NewsDope & HoesYung Tory came here for two things, and two things only. By Mitch Findlay