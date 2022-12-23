Long-time fans of KILLY will be happy to know that the EP he planned to share back in 2020, Crazy Life of Sin, has finally been added to DSPs before we head into the new year. Across the eight-track project, the Canadian connects with both Doe Boy and Smiley while handling the rest of the titles on his own.

Previously released singles from the project include opening songs “Y?” and “Vince Carter” in collaboration with his fellow Canuck. Additionally, the 25-year-old dropped off “CEO” some time ago, setting the tone for what was to come.

Crazy Life of Sin actually arrived earlier this week. Since then, several new titles have been emerging as fan favourites. Among them are “Shot Caller,” “Telling Tales,” as well as the infectious “KILLY KILLY” with Doe Boy.

Other previously unheard additions include “Darkest Day,” and “Moment of Clarity Freestyle.”

As Complex notes, an impressive roster of producers aided KILLY in his latest endeavour. Boi-1da helped out with one of the EP’s first singles, and Oz, Jaegen, T99, and Y2K came through on other beats.

Seeing as he left fans waiting for nearly three years, the Toronto native has promised his listeners new music “every month of 2023.”

Ima drop music every month of 2023 — killy🪬 (@killy) December 20, 2022

Speaking on his project in a press release, K said, “This [EP] means a lot to me because it represents my creative freedom… I recently got out of my deal with Epic Records, which opens up a new chapter that I’m excited for.”

“Although my time with the label had many positives, being independent allows me to be more hands-on with my ability to release music when and how I want to. Regaining my freedom and getting back to my independent roots are things I’m very grateful for.”

Stream KILLY’s finally released Crazy Life on Sin EP on Spotify or Apple Music below. Afterward, let us know what three tracks are your favourite in the comment section.

Crazy Life of Sin Tracklist:

Y? Vince Carter (feat. Smiley) KILLY KILLY (feat. Doe Boy) Shot Caller CEO Telling Tales Moment of Clarity Freestyle Darkest Day

