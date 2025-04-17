Top5 Reveals He Reportedly Signed A Deal With Stake

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Top5 Deal Stake Hip Hop News
TORONTO, CANADA - OCTOBER 28: Toronto rapper Hassan Ali, aka Top5 during the second half of their NBA game against the Denver Nuggets at Scotiabank Arena on October 28, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)
Fellow Canadian rapper Drake is also connected to Stake, so it makes sense his friend Top5 would also work his way in.

Top5 may be a little busy with beef these days thanks to the rift between Kanye West and The Game, but he won't let that slow down his other moves. Via an Instagram Story post, he revealed he is reportedly now part of the Stake family, which is an online casino company for those of you unaware.

While the Toronto rapper did not specify many details about this deal or their partnership, it certainly makes sense. After all, Top5 has a strong bond with fellow Canadian spitter and Stake fan Drake, who has a long history with the company via promos, collaborations, livestream link-ups, and more. The 6ix God's most recent partnership with the online casino was his recent gambling stream with Adin Ross on Kick.

Read More: Drake Clowned Into Oblivion Over Unflattering Photo With Top5

Why Did Top5 Diss Kanye West?

Given previous legal issues for Top5, it's great to see his success and triumph after these difficult hurdles, as many in his position do not get that luxury. We will see what this meeting of the minds actually looks like in the future, and the extent to which this will tie into other surrounding connections to Drake and those in their circle.

That OVO and Toronto family supports each other through it all, even when Kanye West drags Drake and opens up a new beef in the process. Top5 allegedly sent him threatening text messages, which led Ye to blast him online and allegedly ask The Game to clear things up. When Chuck Taylor actually reached out, though, the Chicago artist dragged him as well, which led the West Coast MC to respond on social media.

"N***a you asked me did I know Top5, I said yea.." The Game tweeted at Kanye West. "You said he was threatening you & I asked you if you wanted me to reach out to him.. you again said 'YEA.' So I hit Top5 & tell him to let it go.. out of respect for me, he agreed.. I texted you to tell you it was done & you changed ya number n***a!!!

"@ye don't make me call @theoneandonlyhonzo he's still in Japan," Top5 added to Kanye West online after The Game stepped in. Now, he can distract himself from the antics with a game of roulette or a sports bet.

Read More: 50 Cent Ruthlessly Mocks Big Meech For Sliding Into Top5’s DMs

Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
