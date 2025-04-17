Top5 Reveals He Reportedly Signed A Deal With Stake

Top5 may be a little busy with beef these days thanks to the rift between Kanye West and The Game, but he won't let that slow down his other moves. Via an Instagram Story post, he revealed he is reportedly now part of the Stake family, which is an online casino company for those of you unaware.

While the Toronto rapper did not specify many details about this deal or their partnership, it certainly makes sense. After all, Top5 has a strong bond with fellow Canadian spitter and Stake fan Drake, who has a long history with the company via promos, collaborations, livestream link-ups, and more. The 6ix God's most recent partnership with the online casino was his recent gambling stream with Adin Ross on Kick.

Why Did Top5 Diss Kanye West?

Given previous legal issues for Top5, it's great to see his success and triumph after these difficult hurdles, as many in his position do not get that luxury. We will see what this meeting of the minds actually looks like in the future, and the extent to which this will tie into other surrounding connections to Drake and those in their circle.

That OVO and Toronto family supports each other through it all, even when Kanye West drags Drake and opens up a new beef in the process. Top5 allegedly sent him threatening text messages, which led Ye to blast him online and allegedly ask The Game to clear things up. When Chuck Taylor actually reached out, though, the Chicago artist dragged him as well, which led the West Coast MC to respond on social media.

"N***a you asked me did I know Top5, I said yea.." The Game tweeted at Kanye West. "You said he was threatening you & I asked you if you wanted me to reach out to him.. you again said 'YEA.' So I hit Top5 & tell him to let it go.. out of respect for me, he agreed.. I texted you to tell you it was done & you changed ya number n***a!!!