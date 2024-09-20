Toronto Femcee Lady SB Hit With Human Trafficking Charge

Four other individuals were also arrested for their alleged involvement.

Toronto rapper Lady SB is one of five individuals recently charged with human trafficking in Toronto, per local outlet CTV News' Wednesday (September 18) report. Moreover, this apparently followed five months of joint investigation with other authorities until the arrest of these folks for their alleged involvement in crimes across the Greater Toronto Area. According to Halton Regional Police, this group "maintained control, direction of influence over the victims" through coercion, force, manipulation, and abuse from September of 2019 up until their arrest. The other accused individuals include Prince Munroe (another rapper called Casino Barnes), Jamie Munroe (apparently Prince's brother), Jonathan Bennett, and Shuwayne Mitchell.

Furthermore, police have not specified the amount of alleged victims of this supposed human trafficking scheme at press time. They did, however, execute search warrants in Toronto and Brampton and arrest Lady SB and her alleged associates on Tuesday (September 17). In addition to arresting these individuals, they also seized a "large sum of cash," a loaded firearm, ammo, a prohibited magazine, a vehicle, and some documents that identified some of the alleged victims. Each suspect is between 25 and 35 years of age, coming from Brampton, Mississauga, Shelburne, and Ontario.

Lady SB Arrested For Human Trafficking

As for Lady SB, she along with the Monroes face multiple charges including trafficking in persons, promoting sexual services with full knowledge, and assault. On the other hand, Bennett and Mitchell received one charge each of procuring and exercising control over the procured. The court has yet to test these charges, and they all remain alleged as of writing this article. According to CTV News, investigators also warned that there could be even more alleged victims out there that they have yet to investigate or identify.