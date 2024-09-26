K'naan Charged With Sexual Assault Over Alleged Festival Incident

BYGabriel Bras Nevares285 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
The Recording Academy's 2024 Special Merit Awards Ceremony
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 03: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) K'Naan attends The Recording Academy's 2024 Special Merit Awards Ceremony at Wilshire Ebell Theatre on February 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)
K'naan's alleged sexual assault supposedly occurred back in 2010.

Somalia-born and Toronto-raised rapper, singer, and filmmaker K'naan received a sexual assault charge in Quebec City this week, according to CBC News. Moreover, the claim stems from an alleged incident between July 16 and July 17 back in 2010, in which he allegedly sexually assaulted someone. The artist, real name Keinan Abdi Warsame, was in Quebec City on those dates to perform at a popular summer gathering, the Festival d'été de Québec in the province's capital. According to the Crown prosecutor in this case, Louis-Philippe Desjardins, the alleged victim in question is a woman who was in her late 20s at the time of the alleged assault.

The woman reportedly filed a complaint with Montreal police back in May of 2022, a motion that authorities eventually moved to Quebec City. Per Radio-Canada, this is because K'naan's alleged crime occurred in a hotel in that police force's corresponding area. Although he was not present to witness this, the court began proceedings on this case on Thursday morning (September 26). In addition, they also reportedly set a preliminary inquiry for April 2025 according to Radio-Canada. The outlet also reported the 46-year-old's lawyer's alleged statements that he wants a jury trial in English.

Read More: K’naan Feat. Nas “Nothing To Lose” Video

K'naan At The 2017 Rescue Dinner

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 02: Poet K'naan performs onstage at The 2017 Rescue Dinner hosted by IRC at New York Hilton Midtown on November 2, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for IRC)

Furthermore, this accusation comes just days after Society of Composers, Authors and Music Publishers of Canada (SOCAN) gifted K'naan with its Cultural Impact Award on Tuesday (September 24). The organization gave him this honor based on the "global and lasting impact" of his 2009 hit, "Wavin' Flag." At press time, it doesn't seem like the director or his legal team have publicly responded to these allegations. Perhaps the near future will hold some sort of statement or legal update when it comes to his court case, one that we won't see updates on for a few months if this report is accurate.

While K'naan has a large legacy as a rapper and musical artist, he also transitioned into filmmaking and philanthropic efforts a lot over the last few years. One relatively recent musical contribution you might remember is his collab with Residente, Snow Tha Product, and Riz MC for "Immigrants (We Get The Job Done)" off of The Hamilton Mixtape. We'll see if we get any case updates on this soon.

Read More: K’naan Feat. Snow Tha Product, Residente, Riz MC “Immigrants (We Get The Job Done)” Video

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
...