Coming with an undeniably hot new release from the Toronto rap scene is DijahSB. They shared their lighthearted and comedic “Khadijah” single this past weekend. The song finds our lyricist rhyming about the woes of looking for the ideal partner in our modern world.

“I be at the crib like Khadijah / I be wondering if I’ll ever find somebody out here who’s a keeper / As of recent, I’ve been tryna vibe with someone decent / Tryna figure out if we have the capacity as equals,” are among the first bars that listeners hear.

Afterward, they go on to crack clever jokes and name-drop other artists like SZA. “Had a light-skin girl broke my heart in the winter / Had a dark-skinned girl broke my heart,” Dijah reflects. The Canadian then quips, “She’s a singer / F*ck ’em all like a swinger,” before delivering more fire.

While the new single is certainly exciting for fans, that’s not all our rising star has in store.

DijahSB recently announced that their Living Simple EP will be coming soon, complete with a six-song long tracklist.

As Complex notes, the rapper previously explained via press release that their mom loved the ’90s series Living Single so much that their name was crafted from that of Queen Latifah’s character, Khadijah.

“In fact, the Living Simple EP was originally titled ‘Living Single’ but when they found themselves in love, Dijah knew the name change was needed,” the release additionally notes.

Stream “Khadijah” on Spotify or Apple Music below, and look out for DijahSB’s new EP when it premieres on February 10th.

Quotable Lyrics:

I be at the crib like Khadijah

I be wondering if I’ll ever find somebody out here who’s a keeper

As of recent, I’ve been tryna vibe with someone decent

Tryna figure out if we have the capacity as equals

