DijahSB Spits Some Realness On Their New Single “How R U”

One of Toronto's very best underrated and local products is back with a brand single and it is terrific. Their name is DijahSB and they have been putting out quality material for the past four years or so. Their career began in 2019 with a single called "I Wonder." After that, Dijah released a whole host of tracks just a year later. In fact, five out of the seven cuts that came out that year landed on their debut project, 2020 the Album.

With some more loose tracks sprinkled throughout their discography, a couple of EPs were released, too. In 2021, Tasty Raps, Vol. 1 was covered here on HNHH. Additionally, they followed it up with Tasty Raps, Vol. 2 two years later. Now, she is continuing their steady output for 2023 with a new track.

Listen To "How R U" From DijahSB

"How R U" is now available on all of their streaming platforms as well as YouTube. You can check out the two-and-a-half-minute single above with the link. DijahSB is bringing emotional and introspective bars about their mental health. It also talks about how they feel stuck and they are trying to figure out how to break free.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand new song from DijahSB, "How R U?" Is this one of their best songs to date? Do you think there will be a new project coming out soon from them?

Quotable Lyrics:

Head on a swivel, feet on the ground

Still hiding in the bushes, they keep beating around

I'm not Hov ain't no reason to doubt

But I got anxiety so you won't ever see me around

Lose a limb trying to keep with the crowd

Seen so many closed doors they be keeping me out

