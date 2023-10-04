Diddy Thanks Joe Budden For Positive Response To “The Love Album”

Diddy thanked Joe Budden on Instagram, Tuesday, for the podcast host's positive review of his new project, The Love Album: Off the Grid. Budden had discussed his thoughts on the effort during an episode of The Joe Budden Podcast. Diddy shared the clip while thanking Budden for the "king words."

“This whole shit is right,” Budden said of the album. “The front-end gets you moving, the back-end is all joints. Teyana Taylor, fuckin all of this shit is crazy. What I liked is when I had the album, I didn’t know who all the features were. I liked that experience better because I didn’t know this was Teyana. Are you shitting me? How he dropped sprinkles of the fuckin H.E.R. instrumental throughout the project as some interlude shit and then end with it. Man, stop playing with me, man.”

Read More: Joe Budden Says Diddy Is “Late” To The “R&B Is Dead” Conversation

Diddy Celebrates The Release Of "The Love Album"

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 15: Murda Mook, Diddy, and Jaylen Brown attend the album release party for "The Love Album: Off The Grid" on September 15, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

He continued: “This is absolutely insane if you are into R&B. It sound like classic H.E.R. off of the Babyface, Kim Porter record. It’s a groove you gotta listen to this whole shit sequenced. This fuckin album made me wanna see my girl.” Captioning the video, Diddy wrote: “To throughly enjoy the frequency of The Love Album, you must listen to it from top to bottom! No skips. Get a joint, some @deleontequila, grab your bae or your boo, turn off the wifi and ride out!! Thank you @JoeBudden for the kind words!” Check out Diddy's full post below.

Diddy Thanks Joe Budden

Diddy dropped The Love Album: Off the Grid back on September 15. It marks his first project since the 2015 mixtape MMM (Money Making Mitch). Be on the lookout for further updates on the project on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Joe Budden Has Some Trash Talk For Atlanta Amid Diddy Vs. Jermaine Dupri Verzuz Hype

[Via]