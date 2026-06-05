Toronto Woman Tears Into Drake While Calling "The Breakfast Club"

The city of Toronto loves their superstar Drake, but no artist gets that massive without attracting some haters, even those that are in-house. The Breakfast Club recently received a surprise when a woman from the 6ix called in to criticize the 6ix God and downplay his standing and popularity with the city.

As caught by 6ixBuzzTV on Twitter, Charlamagne Tha God joked that someone from OVO may have made a call to get them off the air once they started speaking about Drake. "He's not as popular as y'all think, by the way. Just to let you all know," the female caller expressed.

TBC pushed back, pointing to the OVO mogul's commercial success. "I'm a hater, but I can't lie," Charlamagne joked.

"No, no, listen. In Toronto, he's not as big as you guys think he is," the woman continued. "Not everybody in Toronto loves that man as much as everybody says. If you actually Google him, he's never done anything for Toronto. He's never donated money to a hospital, he's never helped the homeless, he's never helped the poverty school. He's never done anything for Toronto. Except at a basketball game. If you actually look it up."

The cohosts refrained from chiming in too hard, as they are not from Toronto. But we're sure plenty of locals will have a lot to say, as they are already debating online.

Toronto Mayor Praises Drake

This is also a pretty ironic conversation given recent remarks about Drake from Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow. "Thank you my crodi Crolivia Chow! ICEMAN 2026," he wrote in a notepad. The Toronto superstar had filmed parts of his ICEMAN livestream at Chow's office.

"Drake has done so much for the city," she said of him during a broadcast interview with CityNews. "The world was watching, and he's making us proud... Think about how many people, outside Toronto, are watching [the ICEMAN rollout]. It's a promotion for the city and his music. It's not just Canadians, it's worldwide."