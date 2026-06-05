Toronto Woman Tears Into Drake While Calling "The Breakfast Club"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Toronto Woman Drake Calling The Breakfast Club
Oct 29, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic walks past recording artist Drake (tan jacket) and his son during the first half of a game against the Houston Rockets at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Charlamagne Tha God joked about someone from OVO making a call to get "The Breakfast Club" off the air before a Toronto Drake hater called in.

The city of Toronto loves their superstar Drake, but no artist gets that massive without attracting some haters, even those that are in-house. The Breakfast Club recently received a surprise when a woman from the 6ix called in to criticize the 6ix God and downplay his standing and popularity with the city.

As caught by 6ixBuzzTV on Twitter, Charlamagne Tha God joked that someone from OVO may have made a call to get them off the air once they started speaking about Drake. "He's not as popular as y'all think, by the way. Just to let you all know," the female caller expressed.

TBC pushed back, pointing to the OVO mogul's commercial success. "I'm a hater, but I can't lie," Charlamagne joked.

"No, no, listen. In Toronto, he's not as big as you guys think he is," the woman continued. "Not everybody in Toronto loves that man as much as everybody says. If you actually Google him, he's never done anything for Toronto. He's never donated money to a hospital, he's never helped the homeless, he's never helped the poverty school. He's never done anything for Toronto. Except at a basketball game. If you actually look it up."

The cohosts refrained from chiming in too hard, as they are not from Toronto. But we're sure plenty of locals will have a lot to say, as they are already debating online.

Read More: “ICEMAN” Episode 4 Is Drake’s Greatest Homage To Toronto Since “Views”

Toronto Mayor Praises Drake

This is also a pretty ironic conversation given recent remarks about Drake from Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow. "Thank you my crodi Crolivia Chow! ICEMAN 2026," he wrote in a notepad. The Toronto superstar had filmed parts of his ICEMAN livestream at Chow's office.

"Drake has done so much for the city," she said of him during a broadcast interview with CityNews. "The world was watching, and he's making us proud... Think about how many people, outside Toronto, are watching [the ICEMAN rollout]. It's a promotion for the city and his music. It's not just Canadians, it's worldwide."

Elsewhere, Drake's Toronto connection comes up in other ways. DJ Akademiks recently peddled the idea that Kendrick Lamar sent police to his house during Kendrick's Toronto concert.

Read More: Who Is Chromazz? The Toronto Star Drake Featured On "ICEMAN" Stream

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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