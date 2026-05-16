Who Is Chromazz? The Toronto Star Drake Featured On "ICEMAN" Stream

Drake enlisted a lot of cameos for his ICEMAN episode four livestream, including appearances from Shane Gillis, DJ Akademiks, and BenDaDonnn. However, one of the special show-ups that caught the most attention online was when Chromazz sat on his lap in Toronto's City Hall, among other scenes. For those who weren't familiar with that name already, it didn't take long for them to find out.

Chromazz, real name Janessa Melina Mendez, is a 27-year-old rapper, singer, and social media influencer from Toronto who adopted the moniker of the 6ix's "First Lady." Her family is from Ecuador, something her musical style partially pays homage to. Mendez works with everything from gritty hip-hop to bouncy reggaetón, bright pop. She's also reportedly an adult content creator on OnlyFans, and has a massive social media following across her many endeavors.

For almost a decade now, Chromazz has been steadily building her Internet presence and dropping a slew of new tracks for fans to enjoy. Most recently, the cuts "Rocket," "Set You Free," and "Olvidate" give a good idea of where she's at artistically these days. Hopefully Mendez has even more great music to share on her journey as "Toronto's First Lady," maybe even in collaboration with the 6ix God. He just dropped three new albums, though, so that might have to wait.

Chromazz's Kendrick Lamar Diss

Fans might remember Chromazz's previous defense of Drake months almost two years after the Kendrick Lamar battle began. This past February, Mendez appeared on No Jumper and questioned why the OVO mogul even bothered to battle K.Dot in the first place.