Who Is Chromazz? The Toronto Star Drake Featured On "ICEMAN" Stream

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Who Is Chromazz Toronto Drake ICEMAN Stream
Image via Chromazz YouTube
Chromazz previously praised Drake after his Kendrick Lamar feud last year, arguing he was wasting time by worrying about K.Dot.

Drake enlisted a lot of cameos for his ICEMAN episode four livestream, including appearances from Shane Gillis, DJ Akademiks, and BenDaDonnn. However, one of the special show-ups that caught the most attention online was when Chromazz sat on his lap in Toronto's City Hall, among other scenes. For those who weren't familiar with that name already, it didn't take long for them to find out.

Chromazz, real name Janessa Melina Mendez, is a 27-year-old rapper, singer, and social media influencer from Toronto who adopted the moniker of the 6ix's "First Lady." Her family is from Ecuador, something her musical style partially pays homage to. Mendez works with everything from gritty hip-hop to bouncy reggaetón, bright pop. She's also reportedly an adult content creator on OnlyFans, and has a massive social media following across her many endeavors.

For almost a decade now, Chromazz has been steadily building her Internet presence and dropping a slew of new tracks for fans to enjoy. Most recently, the cuts "Rocket," "Set You Free," and "Olvidate" give a good idea of where she's at artistically these days. Hopefully Mendez has even more great music to share on her journey as "Toronto's First Lady," maybe even in collaboration with the 6ix God. He just dropped three new albums, though, so that might have to wait.

Read More: “ICEMAN” Episode 4 Is Drake’s Greatest Homage To Toronto Since “Views”

Chromazz's Kendrick Lamar Diss

Fans might remember Chromazz's previous defense of Drake months almost two years after the Kendrick Lamar battle began. This past February, Mendez appeared on No Jumper and questioned why the OVO mogul even bothered to battle K.Dot in the first place.

"Kendrick's a wasteman. He's just a little-- I don't think he had anything-- Well, I have said that Drake shouldn't have did so many songs," she began. "He should've did like a one bar. I guess he's like an artist and he wants to, but I just feel like he has nothing to prove. Like, this guy's a loser. Why did you give him so much attention? [...] I guess because I don't know any Kendrick songs, I didn't see him as a big rapper at all. I'm just not knowledgeable on that. I just thought he was a nobody, like this guy's a hater."

Read More: The Drake & Future Fallout Was Never Built To Last

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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