Chromazz says she doesn't understand why Drake bothered responding to Kendrick Lamar's iconic diss on Future and Metro Boomin's song, "Like That." Reflecting on the beef with Adam22 for a new interview on No Jumper, she admitted that she wasn't aware Lamar was such a popular artist.

"Kendrick's a wasteman. He's just a little-- I don't think he had anything-- Well, I have said that Drake shouldn't have did so many songs," she began. "He should've did like a one bar. I guess he's like an artist and he wants to, but I just feel like he has nothing to prove. Like, this guy's a loser. Why did you give him so much attention?"

When Adam22 described Kendrick Lamar as one of Drake's few peers in the music industry, Chromazz responded: "I guess because I don't know any Kendrick songs, I didn't see him as a big rapper at all. I'm just not knowledgeable on that. I just thought he was a nobody, like this guy's a hater." From there, she admitted she knew "Not Like Us" and thought it was a "good song," but liked Drake's diss track more. She concluded by labeling Lamar a "nerd."

Drake's "Iceman" Album

Chromazz also predicted that Drake will remain relevant despite the battle with Kendrick Lamar. He'll have an opportunity to prove this to be the case with the release of his next studio album, Iceman, which should be arriving in the near future. He's already shared several singles from the project, including "What Did I Miss?", "Which One" featuring Central Cee, and "Dog House" featuring Yeat and Julia Wolf. He has also been teasing its release for months.